Crude surge from West Asia conflict may disrupt RBI's 'Goldilocks' run

“The (RBI) governor said in a recent interview that the rates were likely to be around this level or lower for a long time. He did, however, qualify that by saying this was barring any shocks,” said Suyash Choudhary, chief investment officer, fixed income, Bandhan AMC.
“… The ongoing geopolitical developments can easily be classified as a major shock. Both the starting point for this, as well as the potential intensity, can alter monetary policy expectations going forward,” Choudhary said in a note.
The central bank’s main concern is global oil prices and whether supply chains will stay intact.