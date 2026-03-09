Home / Finance / News / RBI likely selling dollars as rupee weakens amid Iran war, say traders

RBI likely selling dollars as rupee weakens amid Iran war, say traders

An over 20 per cent ​jump in ‌oil prices triggered a broad-based ‌selloff in Asian stocks and currencies on ‌Monday as ​investors fretted over ​the deepening conflict in the Middle East

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
RBI stepped in before the local ‌spot market opened
Reuters Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 9:43 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The Indian central bank likely ​stepped into the foreign ​exchange market on Monday, ‌four traders told Reuters, to limit the rupee's decline as a surge in oil prices pummelled currencies across Asia.

The central bank stepped in before the local ‌spot market opened, helping the rupee rebound slightly from around 92.30 to 92.20 in the interbank order matching system.

The currency had ​declined to a record low of 92.3025 ‌last week. An over 20 per cent ​jump in ‌oil prices triggered a broad-based ‌selloff in Asian stocks and currencies on ‌Monday as ​investors fretted over ​the deepening conflict in West Asia.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

MFIs may have to grin and bear for some time amid rising credit costs

RBI draft proposes up to ₹25,000 compensation for small digital frauds

Premium

EPFO panel flags rising unclassified balances, seeks March-end roadmap

India's forex reserves hit record $728.5 bn on gold, currency gains

RBI issues draft guidelines on compensating customers for digital fraud

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIRBI PolicyIndian rupeeRupeeIsrael Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensions

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story