Wise to roll out multi-currency prepaid forex card for users in India

UK-based fintech Wise is rolling out a multi-currency prepaid foreign exchange (forex) card for users in India as the company doubles down on expanding its presence in the cross-border (CB) payments space. More than 75,000 users have joined the waitlist ahead of the full launch, said Taneia Bhardwaj, South Asia expansion lead at Wise.

Unlike most cards that carry forex markups of 2-4 per cent, Wise claims an average fee of around 0.5 per cent of the transaction value, while converting currencies at the mid-market rate. “When one spends using cards, the card network normally completes the conversion. But because of our licensing network and global reach, we carry out the conversion ourselves, and at the mid-market rate,” she said.

The card will support over 40 currencies, including common travel destinations such as Vietnam, Indonesia, Türkiye, and Georgia. It will be accepted at merchants in more than 160 countries on Visa’s network. The forex card cannot be used for domestic transactions within India. However, users can make purchases at overseas online merchants. Bhardwaj said the card includes a smart conversion feature that automatically checks for the best available rate. “What the smart conversion feature does is pick the currency pair loaded on the card that offers the cheapest and best rate for the customer,” she said. In June, Wise received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a payment aggregator (PA) for CB export payments. It is now awaiting the final licence. This comes as the company claims to support about 10 per cent of all inward remittances to India.