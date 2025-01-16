Explained: How the new fast-track immigration for Indians will work

The government is introducing a fast-track immigration programme for Indian nationals and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders at seven major airports, starting Thursday. Known as the 'Fast Track Immigration Trusted Traveller Program' (FTI-TTP), the initiative will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This comes seven months after the FTI-TTP was launched at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi.

Other airports covered in the first phase include Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, and Ahmedabad. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the programme is a key step towards the ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’ vision. Its objective is to provide seamless and secure immigration services,” said the Union Home Ministry.

How the programme works

In the initial phase, it will be for Indian nationals and OCI cardholders on a gratis basis, that is, free of cost for all passengers. The Bureau of Immigration under the Ministry of Home Affairs is the nodal agency for programme implementation.

The FTI-TTP has simplified immigration using automated e-gates to reduce human intervention. Travellers must complete a one-time online registration process to enrol.

Steps include:

Online registration: Applicants provide personal details and upload necessary documents on the portal (https://ftittp.mha.gov.in).

Biometric submission: Registered applicants must submit their fingerprints and facial images either at an airport or at a Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Immigration clearance at e-gates: At the airport, passengers scan their airline boarding passes and passports at e-gates. Their biometrics are verified automatically. Once authenticated, the gate opens, granting immigration clearance.

The registration is valid for five years or until the registered passport expires, whichever comes first.

“The registered passenger has to scan their boarding pass issued by the airlines at the e-gates and then scan their passport. The biometrics of the passenger will be authenticated at the e-gates. On such authentication, the e-gate will open automatically and immigration clearance will be deemed to have been granted,” said Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Who is eligible?

In its initial phase, the programme is open to:

Indian nationals.

OCI cardholders aged between 12 and 70 years.

Children aged 12–18 can use their parents’ or guardians’ email addresses and phone numbers to complete registration. ECR (Emigration Check Required) passport holders are not eligible.

What documents are needed?

Applicants must upload the following during registration:

A passport-sized photograph (as per Indian passport specifications).

A scanned copy of their passport (front and back pages).

Proof of current address.

OCI card details (if applicable).

Points to note

< Registration may take up to a month as field agencies conduct verifications.

< Applications with incorrect or outdated information may be rejected.

< Travellers must reapply and submit fresh biometrics if their registered passport is lost or expired.

< Applicants must ensure their passport has at least six months’ validity at the time of applying.

Travellers requiring support during the registration process or post-approval can reach out to the help desk via email at india.ftittp-boi@mha.gov.in.

How will the FTI-TTP be implemented?

The programme will be implemented in two phases. The first will cover Indian citizens and OCI cardholders and in the second phase, foreign travellers will be covered. In total, it will be implemented at 21 major airports in the country. The first phase will include the airports covered on Thursday.

Several countries have implemented similar fast-track immigration programmes to expedite clearance for pre-verified, low-risk travellers. Here are some examples:

United States: Global entry

The United States introduced the Global Entry programme in 2008 to provide expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travellers. Participants use self-service kiosks at designated airports to scan their passports and fingerprints, bypassing traditional immigration queues. Over the years, the programme has expanded to include citizens from select countries, including India. Applicants must complete a detailed background check and an in-person interview before approval.

United Kingdom: Registered Traveller Service

The UK launched its Registered Traveller Service in 2015, targeting frequent visitors from certain countries, including India. The programme allows eligible travellers to use eGates or fast-track channels at major UK airports, bypassing standard queues. To qualify, individuals must meet criteria such as holding a valid visa or making several visits to the UK within a specified timeframe. The service remains a popular choice for frequent business and leisure travellers.

European Union: Smart Borders Initiative

The European Union began rolling out the Smart Borders Initiative in 2016, with the Entry/Exit System (EES) expected to become fully operational by 2024. The initiative was designed to modernise border checks for non-EU nationals entering the Schengen Area. The EES pre-registers travellers’ data, including biometrics, to enable faster processing at automated gates. The system aims to enhance both security and efficiency, especially with rising international travel demands.

Australia: SmartGate

Australia implemented its SmartGate system in 2007 to streamline immigration processes for eligible travellers. Initially available to Australian and New Zealand passport holders, the programme later expanded to include citizens of select countries. SmartGate uses automated kiosks where passengers scan their passports and have their photographs taken for identity verification. It remains a cornerstone of Australia’s efforts to balance security with convenience for international travellers.

Saudi Arabia: Smart Travel System

Saudi Arabia has implemented its Smart Travel System in recent years to expedite immigration processes at key airports. The programme includes the use of automated e-gates, allowing travellers to pass through immigration more efficiently. Initially launched in 2019, the system supports both Saudi nationals and select foreign travellers with pre-verified documents. Biometric verification, including facial recognition and fingerprints, is central to the system’s operation, ensuring security while reducing wait times.

Saudi authorities have expanded the programme to cater to the increasing number of international visitors, particularly during peak seasons like the Hajj pilgrimage. The system is part of broader modernisation efforts under the Vision 2030 initiative, aiming to enhance infrastructure and improve the travel experience for millions entering the country annually.