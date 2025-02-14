Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / 12,000 H-1B visas: JPMorgan, Goldman among top US financial firms filing

12,000 H-1B visas: JPMorgan, Goldman among top US financial firms filing

The H-1B visa programme allows US companies to hire foreign workers in specialised fields, particularly in technology and finance

H1B visa
Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As debate over US immigration policy continues, major financial firms are increasingly turning to the H-1B visa programme to recruit skilled foreign workers. Recent filings show that the top 15 US financial firms, including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and Fidelity, have collectively submitted nearly 12,000 H-1B visa requests from the fourth quarter of 2023 through the third quarter of 2024, according to data available on United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) web portal.
 
Financial giants turn to H-1B visas
 
The H-1B visa programme allows US companies to hire foreign workers in specialised fields, particularly in technology and finance.
 
Companies like Citi, BlackRock, and Capital One are among those actively seeking foreign talent to fill roles that require specialised skills. Technology-related jobs account for more than half of the filings, with positions such as software engineers, data scientists, and machine learning specialists in high demand.
 
H-1B visa filings: The number of certified H-1B filings by some of the biggest financial firms in the US, according to USCIS data:
 
JPMorgan Chase  

Also Read

H-1B visa registration opens soon: New rules to affect employers, workers

H-1B visa registration for 2026 opens on March 7: What Indians must know

UPDATES: Medical entrance exam NEET-UG to be conducted on May 4, announces NTA

Indians receive 72.3% of all H1B visas issued by US for 2022-2023: Govt

Relief for H-1Bs, L-1s! Trump's citizenship order blocked indefinitely

1,990 filings  
Roles: Software engineers, investment bankers, risk management professionals
 
Fidelity  
1,839 filings  
Roles: Software roles, AI specialists, quantitative analysts  
 
Goldman Sachs  
1,443 filings  
Roles: Software engineers, divisional COO, investment banking professionals  
 
Citi  
1,058 filings  
Roles: Tech roles, risk management, traders  
 
Capital One  
758 filings  
Roles: Tech roles, data science, quantitative analysis  
 
Morgan Stanley  
642 filings  
Roles: Associate to managing director roles  
 
Barclays  
609 filings  
Roles: Tech roles, global market directors, quantitative analysis  
 
Visa  
587 filings  
Roles: Machine learning engineers, software engineers, finance professionals  
 
American Express  
575 filings  
Roles: Tech, data science, investment management  
 
Bank of America  
500 filings  
Roles: Tech roles, senior officers in finance  
 
Wells Fargo  
453 filings  
Roles: Software engineers, construction management, securities traders  
 
Mastercard  
447 filings  
Roles: Software engineers, product roles, marketing and strategy experts  
 
Charles Schwab  
429 filings  
Roles: Software engineers, business strategy, risk management  
 
BlackRock  
354 filings  
Roles: Software engineers, sustainable investing associates  
 
UBS  
294 filings  
Roles: Tech roles, investment banking directors, alternative investments  
 
Total H-1B filings across all firms: 11,822  
 
On the day of his inauguration on January 20, 2025, US President Donald Trump spoke about the importance of skilled immigration. “We want competent people coming into our country. And H-1B, I know the programme very well. I use the programme. Maître d', wine experts, even waiters, high-quality waiters -- you've got to get the best people,” Trump said. He also referenced Oracle’s Larry Ellison and Softbank’s Masayoshi Son, saying, “People like Larry, he needs engineers, Masa also needs… they need engineers like nobody’s ever needed them.”
 
How immigrant workers impact the US economy
 
Jidesh Kumar, managing partner at King Stubb & Kasiva, explained how the H-1B visa programme helps address labour shortages. “The US economy relies on H-1B visas to address skilled labour shortages, particularly in technology, finance, engineering, and healthcare, where domestic supply is insufficient,” Kumar told Business Standard. “Tech giants and startups alike depend on H-1B professionals for cutting-edge research and product development. Many also go on to become entrepreneurs, creating jobs and boosting the economy,” he added.
 
A report from the American Immigration Council outlines five key ways in which immigrant workers contribute to the US economy:
 
1. They bring unique skills that complement those of domestic workers rather than directly competing with them.  
2. Their spending and investments fuel consumer demand, leading to job creation.  
3. Businesses expand their US operations in response to the availability of skilled immigrant workers.  
4. Many immigrants establish businesses, further expanding the job market.  
5. Their innovations drive economic growth and technological advancements.  
 
Cities benefiting from H-1B visa holders
 
The economic impact of the H-1B programme can be seen in major cities across the US. According to American Immigration Council, between FY 2017 and FY 2022, New York City had the highest number of H-1B petition approvals, with 372,100 (15.2% of the national total), followed by:
 
San Jose: 215,700  
San Francisco: 165,000  
Dallas: 150,200
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TDS to capital gains tax: What impact new tax Bill will have on NRIs

Premium

Purchasing term insurance: Choose policy with right coverage-price balance

New Zealand golden visa: Why Indian investors are better off in Dubai

US tightens visa rules for tourists, businesses - longer waits ahead

DSP MF launches Nifty Private Bank Index Fund, will track 4 pvt lenders

Topics :H1B Visa

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story