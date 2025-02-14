12,000 H-1B visas: JPMorgan, Goldman among top US financial firms filing

As debate over US immigration policy continues, major financial firms are increasingly turning to the H-1B visa programme to recruit skilled foreign workers. Recent filings show that the top 15 US financial firms, including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and Fidelity, have collectively submitted nearly 12,000 H-1B visa requests from the fourth quarter of 2023 through the third quarter of 2024, according to data available on United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) web portal.

Financial giants turn to H-1B visas

The H-1B visa programme allows US companies to hire foreign workers in specialised fields, particularly in technology and finance.

Companies like Citi, BlackRock, and Capital One are among those actively seeking foreign talent to fill roles that require specialised skills. Technology-related jobs account for more than half of the filings, with positions such as software engineers, data scientists, and machine learning specialists in high demand.

H-1B visa filings: The number of certified H-1B filings by some of the biggest financial firms in the US, according to USCIS data:

JPMorgan Chase

Also Read

1,990 filings

Roles: Software engineers, investment bankers, risk management professionals

Fidelity

1,839 filings

Roles: Software roles, AI specialists, quantitative analysts

Goldman Sachs

1,443 filings

Roles: Software engineers, divisional COO, investment banking professionals

Citi

1,058 filings

Roles: Tech roles, risk management, traders

Capital One

758 filings

Roles: Tech roles, data science, quantitative analysis

Morgan Stanley

642 filings

Roles: Associate to managing director roles

Barclays

609 filings

Roles: Tech roles, global market directors, quantitative analysis

Visa

587 filings

Roles: Machine learning engineers, software engineers, finance professionals

American Express

575 filings

Roles: Tech, data science, investment management

Bank of America

500 filings

Roles: Tech roles, senior officers in finance

Wells Fargo

453 filings

Roles: Software engineers, construction management, securities traders

Mastercard

447 filings

Roles: Software engineers, product roles, marketing and strategy experts

Charles Schwab

429 filings

Roles: Software engineers, business strategy, risk management

BlackRock

354 filings

Roles: Software engineers, sustainable investing associates

UBS

294 filings

Roles: Tech roles, investment banking directors, alternative investments

Total H-1B filings across all firms: 11,822

On the day of his inauguration on January 20, 2025, US President Donald Trump spoke about the importance of skilled immigration. “We want competent people coming into our country. And H-1B, I know the programme very well. I use the programme. Maître d', wine experts, even waiters, high-quality waiters -- you've got to get the best people,” Trump said. He also referenced Oracle’s Larry Ellison and Softbank’s Masayoshi Son, saying, “People like Larry, he needs engineers, Masa also needs… they need engineers like nobody’s ever needed them.”

How immigrant workers impact the US economy

Jidesh Kumar, managing partner at King Stubb & Kasiva, explained how the H-1B visa programme helps address labour shortages. “The US economy relies on H-1B visas to address skilled labour shortages, particularly in technology, finance, engineering, and healthcare, where domestic supply is insufficient,” Kumar told Business Standard. “Tech giants and startups alike depend on H-1B professionals for cutting-edge research and product development. Many also go on to become entrepreneurs, creating jobs and boosting the economy,” he added.

A report from the American Immigration Council outlines five key ways in which immigrant workers contribute to the US economy:

1. They bring unique skills that complement those of domestic workers rather than directly competing with them.

2. Their spending and investments fuel consumer demand, leading to job creation.

3. Businesses expand their US operations in response to the availability of skilled immigrant workers.

4. Many immigrants establish businesses, further expanding the job market.

5. Their innovations drive economic growth and technological advancements.

Cities benefiting from H-1B visa holders

The economic impact of the H-1B programme can be seen in major cities across the US. According to American Immigration Council, between FY 2017 and FY 2022, New York City had the highest number of H-1B petition approvals, with 372,100 (15.2% of the national total), followed by:

San Jose: 215,700

San Francisco: 165,000

Dallas: 150,200