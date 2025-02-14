Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

US tightens visa rules for tourists, businesses - longer waits ahead

The US has rolled back a Covid-era relaxation that allowed travellers to renew their visas without an interview if their previous same-class visa had expired within the last 48 months

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 1:28 PM IST
Renewing a US visa in India has just become harder for many applicants, with wait times likely to stretch further. The US has rolled back a Covid-era relaxation that allowed travellers to renew their visas without an interview if their previous same-class visa had expired within the last 48 months. That eligibility period has now been cut back to 12 months, as it was before the pandemic, according to a report published by Times of India on Thursday, which quoted the US embassy.
 
What’s changed?  
 
Before: Since November 2022, travellers could renew a US visa without an interview if their previous visa expired within 48 months.  
Now: That window has been reduced to just 12 months, meaning many more applicants will need to book an in-person appointment.  
Impact: More people requiring interviews will add pressure to an already long queue, likely increasing wait times further.  
 
Business Standard could not independently verify the update.

  Long waiting times remain an issue  
 
The change comes at a time when getting a visa appointment in India is already a lengthy process. The wait time for a B1/B2 (business and tourism) visa interview was over 999 days in 2022. Though it has since reduced, it is still long: 
 
Delhi & Mumbai: Over 440 days  
Chennai: 436 days  
Hyderabad: 429 days  
Kolkata: 415 days  
 
Travellers caught off guard  
 
The sudden rollback has left many applicants scrambling. Anil Kalsi, vice president of the Travel Agents Federation of India, said: “This makes travel difficult for people who were banking on renewal. Since it's announced and is already in effect, a lot of people have been caught unawares. There are anyway no interview dates available (in India) without a long waiting period. Some time should have been provided before the change took effect.”  
 
Who still qualifies for interview-free renewal?  
 
Under certain conditions, travellers can still renew their US visas without an in-person interview. According to a US government website, applicants must:  
 
Be a citizen or lawful resident of India or Bhutan  
Have a previous US visa in the same class as the one they are applying for  
Have a prior visa in the same class that is still valid or expired within the last 12 months  
Have received their most recent visa on or after their 14th birthday  
 
This applies to most visa applicants, except those aged 14 and under or 80 and above.  
 
India-US travel at record highs but challenges remain  
 
Despite these hurdles, travel between India and the US has surged post-pandemic. More than 1.76 million Indians travelled to the US in 2023, surpassing the pre-Covid 2019 high of 1.47 million. India is now the second-largest overseas source market for visitors to the US, behind only the UK.  
 
With the latest visa renewal rule change, Indian travellers heading to the US may now face even longer delays.
First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

