12%, 9% or ₹1,800 PF? How employees should choose under new EPF Scheme

As employers begin rolling out multiple Provident Fund (PF) contribution options under the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme, 2026, employees are facing a key financial decision: should they maximise retirement savings, increase take-home pay, or strike a balance between the two?

The new framework allows eligible employees to choose between contributing 12% of applicable wages, 9% of applicable wages or a flat ₹1,800 per month, depending on the employer's policy.

Legal experts say there is no universally "best" option. Instead, the right choice depends on an employee's age, financial commitments, investment habits and retirement goals.

12% PF: Best for building a larger retirement corpus

Employees planning to retire early or those who want to maximise long-term retirement savings may benefit most from continuing with the 12% contribution. According to Kheyali Singh, Associate Partner at Singhania & Co., a higher PF contribution helps employees build a larger retirement corpus while benefiting from the power of compounding. "Early retirement means fewer working years to accumulate savings. A higher PF contribution helps build a larger retirement corpus, and the longer the money remains in the PF account, the more it benefits from compounding." However, the trade-off is a lower monthly take-home salary because a larger portion of wages is directed towards retirement savings.

"12% of applicable wages is the best option for the highest possible matching contribution from the employer into the retirement kitty. The EPFO historically offers highly competitive, compound interest rates and contributions qualify for tax deductions. This interest earned remains tax-exempt under current laws up to specific statutory limits thus ensuring maximum savings," said Supriya Majumdar, Partner, Elarra Law Offices. 9% PF: The middle-ground option For employees seeking a balance between current cash flow and future savings, legal experts say the 9% contribution may be the most suitable option. The lower contribution increases monthly disposable income while continuing to build a meaningful retirement corpus.

Singh said this option is particularly suitable for employees repaying home loans, supporting families or managing higher household expenses but who still want to maintain regular retirement savings. "It preserves meaningful retirement savings, provides higher take-home pay than the 12% option and offers flexibility while employees evaluate their long-term financial goals," she said. According to Singh, for many employees who have not yet decided on their retirement plans and want sufficient disposable income for lifestyle preferences, 9% is better described as the most balanced or middle-ground option. It preserves meaningful retirement savings.

It provides a higher take-home salary than the 12% option.

It does not reduce PF contributions as drastically as the ₹1,800 option.

It gives employees flexibility while they evaluate their long-term financial

goals. ₹1,800 PF: Higher salary today, smaller retirement corpus

The ₹1,800 per month option provides the highest monthly take-home salary because PF deductions are significantly lower. Experts say this option may suit employees with immediate financial obligations such as education expenses, medical costs or large EMIs. It may also work for those who already invest heavily through mutual funds, the National Pension System (NPS), stocks or other retirement products. "Flat ₹1,800 per month is best for the ones who need maximum cash in hand.This is preferable if one has immediate financial obligations such as heavy EMIs, medical expenses, or education fees, etc. as this route provides the highest possible monthly take-home pay. What must be borne in mind is that in this option, long-term PF corpus will grow significantly slower, and the employer's contribution to PF will also drop to the ₹1,800 floor," said Majumdar.

Will choosing a lower PF increase your salary? One of the biggest questions employees have is whether opting for the 9% or ₹1,800 option means they will automatically receive the reduction in PF contribution as higher salary. According to Singh, the answer depends on how the employer has structured the employee's compensation. She pointed out that when the government temporarily reduced the statutory PF contribution from 12% to 10% during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Labour and Employment clarified that under a cost-to-company (CTC) model, the reduction was intended to improve employee liquidity rather than reduce the employer's financial commitment.

"In a CTC structure, the savings from the employer's PF contribution should ordinarily flow to the employee's take-home salary instead of being retained by the employer," Singh explained. However, this may not apply in every case. "If an employment contract specifies a fixed salary and states that PF will be contributed over and above that salary as per the applicable statutory rate, a reduction in the PF contribution could reduce the employer's outgo without increasing the employee's salary," she said. The only time a company gets to keep the savings from a PF rate reduction is if they do not follow a CTC model. If an employee's contract guarantees a fixed basic salary (e.g., ₹8,000) and states that PF will be provided over and above this basic salary as per statutory rates, a reduction in the statutory rate would lower the employer's outflow without changing the employee's gross salary.

Think beyond today's salary Legal experts caution employees against making the decision solely on the basis of higher take-home pay. The new EPF framework gives employees greater flexibility, but the choice should be guided by long-term financial goals rather than immediate take-home salary. A higher PF contribution means lower in-hand pay today but creates a larger retirement corpus through compounded returns and may also offer tax benefits where applicable. "For example, a 25-year-old employee with no immediate financial commitments may benefit from continuing with the 12% contribution, as the higher monthly investment can significantly increase retirement savings over a 30–35 year career. An employee repaying a home loan or managing higher household expenses may prefer the 9% option to improve monthly cash flow while continuing to save for retirement. The flat INR 1,800 per month option may suit employees who need maximum take-home pay in the short term, but they should be aware that it could substantially reduce their retirement corpus over time, especially if they earn a higher salary.