The central government recently announced the implementation of the PAN 2.0 project. With a financial outlay of Rs 1,435 crore, it re-engineers the PAN/TAN services to offer seamless digital experiences. This initiative aims to improve convenience and security by sending e-PAN cards with a QR code to applicants' registered email addresses at no charge. A small fee will apply for a physical PAN card.

How to get a PAN by email?

PAN 2.0 explained: How India is digitising its tax identification system? Before requesting to receive your PAN by email, a taxpayer should verify whether their PAN was issued by NSDL or UTI Infrastructure and Technology Services Ltd. (UTIITSL). This information is provided on the back of the PAN card. Depending on the issuer, the taxpayer must follow the appropriate steps to receive the PAN either via email or in digital format.

Step-by-step guide to apply and get a new PAN on your email

Steps to get PAN card from NSDL website

Go to the official NSDL website.

Provide your PAN, Aadhaar (for individuals), and date of birth.

Select the applicable checkboxes and click ‘submit.’

Check the information displayed and ensure it is correct as per the income tax records.

You will receive OTP, enter it within 10 minutes to validate the details.

Agree to terms and conditions, then proceed to payment.

Review the payment amount and confirm by selecting ‘pay confirm.’

After payment, click ‘Continue.’

FAQs on PAN 2.0 system explained The e-PAN will be sent to the email ID registered with the income tax department.

To download your e-PAN from UTIITSL, follow these steps:

Go to https://www.pan.utiitsl.com/PAN_ONLINE/ePANCard.

Enter your details:

PAN number

Date of birth

Captcha code

Click on submit.

The website will display whether an email ID is registered with your PAN.

PAN 2.0 explained: Is your current PAN card without QR code invalid? If no email ID is registered, you will need to update it under PAN 2.0 (which is free of charge once it is available).

e-PAN delivery:

If your e-PAN was issued within the last month, you will receive it via email free of charge.

If the e-PAN was issued more than a month ago, you will need to make an online payment of Rs 8.26 (inclusive of taxes) for each request.

Download the e-PAN:

Once the e-PAN is sent to the registered email ID, you can download it in PDF format.