20% of India's super-rich are under 40, fuelled by start-ups, fintech, IPOs

The number of high net worth individuals (HNIs) is likely to double to 1.65 million by 2027 from the current 850,000, according to a study by real estate consultancy firm Anarock. The rise of HNIs or people with investable assets of at least $1 million) and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs, or those with assets worth above $30 million) in 2024 implies that India is witnessing a transformative era of wealth creation.

Over 15 per cent of India’s HNIs are under 30, driven by start-up unicorns, IPOs, and tech-driven ventures, while 20 per cent of these millionaires are under 40. This number is expected to rise to 25 per cent by 2030, as younger entrepreneurs redefine wealth creation, said Anarock.

Wealth Growth and Global Standing

India’s wealthy denizens not just growing in number but also global significance.

Global ranking: India ranks 6th globally in UHNI population and 3rd in Asia, trailing only China and Japan.

Population surge: The country's UHNI count reached 13,600 in 2024, marking a 6% annual growth. This population is projected to soar by 50% by 2028, far outpacing the global growth average of 30%.

Luxury homes dominate: The share of luxury homes in total sales surged to 28% in 2024, up from 16% pre-pandemic. High-end properties in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru are top picks, with Goa, Alibaug, and Jaipur emerging as favoured second-home destinations.

International investments: Approximately 14% of UHNIs own properties abroad, with Dubai, London, and Singapore as the primary hotspots. The average international property investment exceeded Rs 12 crore ($1.44 million) in 2024.

Green buildings: With a growing focus on sustainability, ESG-compliant real estate has captured the interest of affluent buyers.

Where is the wealth coming from?

Tech and start-ups: Nearly 30% of new HNIs owe their fortunes to technology, fintech, and start-ups.

Manufacturing: The 'Make-in-India' push has fuelled industrial wealth, contributing 21% to the UHNI economy.

Real estate: Contributing 15%, luxury and commercial real estate have been key drivers, with urbanization and premium developments leading the charge.

Equity: The Indian stock markets caused wealth from equities to grow by 18% year-on-year, further enriching India’s affluent.

Alternate Citizenship and Global Mobility - About 10% of UHNIs secured alternate citizenships in 2024, favouring Portugal, Malta, and the UAE for their global mobility and tax benefits.

Health and Wellness Investments - Wellness-focused real estate, customized healthcare, and anti-ageing solutions have emerged as significant spending categories. High-net-worth families are also increasingly investing in preventive healthcare and luxury wellness retreats.

Spending Patterns: Luxury and Beyond

Luxury cars: More than 37% of Indian HNIs purchased a high-end vehicle in 2024, driving record sales for brands like Lamborghini, Porsche, and Rolls Royce.

Travel and experiences: UHNIs spend an average of Rs 6 crore ($720,000) annually on bespoke vacations, luxury cruises, and curated experiences.

Jewellery and art: India is the 5th largest market for luxury watches and bespoke jewellery, with a surge in demand for pieces from Cartier, Patek Philippe, and Indian heritage brands.

The investment landscape for India’s wealthy reflects a strategic shift:

Portfolio Composition:

32% of wealth is allocated to real estate.

20% flows into private equity and start-ups, focusing on AI, blockchain, and cleantech.

8% of UHNIs have invested in cryptocurrencies, despite regulatory uncertainty.

Also, nearly 25% of Indian UHNIs are diversifying abroad, prioritizing assets in North America and Europe. Over 40% of UHNIs have established family offices to manage wealth, succession planning, and philanthropy.

"India’s high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals are not just symbols of wealth but also catalysts for economic transformation. From driving the luxury market to fuelling philanthropic ventures and innovative investments, they embody the aspirations of a nation on the rise. With younger wealth creators, a booming tech sector, and increasing global influence, India’s journey toward wealth dominance is just beginning," said Dr. Prashant Thakur, Regional Director & Head – Research, ANAROCK Group.