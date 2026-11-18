Real estate player M3M India on Wednesday announced its second branded residential project in partnership with New York-based luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co., committing an investment of ₹1,650 crore to develop 120 ultra-luxury residences at Billionaire’s Block in Sector 111, Gurugram, along the Dwarka Expressway.

The project, named M3M Jacob & Co. Residences, is projected to generate a topline of ₹3,300 crore, according to the developer. The residences will average approximately 7,300 sq ft each, with prices starting at ₹26 crore. The company expects an average launch price of ₹40,000 per sq ft.

The development will be designed by architecture firm Wood Bagot and landscape design firm Belt Collins. M3M said the project would feature some of the largest residences along the Dwarka Expressway, combining Jacob & Co.’s design identity with the developer’s luxury residential offering.

The 120-residence development involves an investment of ₹1,650 crore

Projected to generate a topline of ₹3,300 crore

The residences will average approximately 7,300 sq. ft., with prices starting at ₹26 crore

Designed by internationally renowned architecture and landscape design firms Wood Bagot and Belt Collins

M3M’s cumulative development investment at Billionaire’s Block now stands at ₹2,750 crore The 170-acre enclave is being developed as a destination dedicated to residences associated with international luxury brands. The latest project marks the second collaboration between M3M and Jacob & Co. in India, following their earlier branded-residences development in Noida. According to M3M, homes in the Noida project have reportedly traded at a premium of ₹3–4 crore over their launch prices. The project also has a hospitality association with luxury brand Roseate.

The developer said the new Gurugram development would be part of a broader residential proposition that extends beyond the homes themselves. Owners will get access to M3M Black Circle, the company’s invitation-only privilege platform for branded-residence homeowners. Unveiled in Paris in the presence of Jacob & Co. founder Jacob Arabo, the platform is designed to offer access to luxury-brand founders, exclusive privileges and curated lifestyle experiences. M3M also plans to bring five-star hospitality partners into Billionaire’s Block, making personalised services part of the residential experience. The company said forthcoming towers would combine branded design with hospitality-led services, building on the Roseate association at its Noida project.

The developer expects prices at Billionaire’s Block to eventually cross ₹1 lakh per sq ft as the enclave matures and additional branded towers are developed. This is a company projection rather than an established market price or independently verified valuation. “For a discerning buyer, and for the ultra-high-net-worth investor thinking in decades rather than quarters, entering at this stage of Billionaire's Block's evolution is a decision that combines lifestyle, legacy, and long-term capital appreciation," said Robin Mangla, president of M3M India. The launch comes amid developers’ growing interest in branded residences, a segment that combines residential property with the identity, design and services associated with luxury fashion, hospitality and lifestyle brands. For developers, such collaborations offer a way to differentiate high-end projects, while buyers are marketed an experience that goes beyond conventional luxury housing.

Spread across 170 acres on the Dwarka Expressway, Billionaire's Block is envisioned as the world's only master development dedicated entirely to globally branded residences, a single, curated address where each development carries the design signature, service culture and lifestyle of one of the world's most coveted luxury houses. M3M Jacob & Co. Residences joins the enclave's growing line-up of globally branded residences, with more global brands to follow. The developer confirmed that Billionaire’s Block will bring together five-star hospitality partners to make exceptional service an integral part of the residential experience. Building on the association with luxury hospitality brand Roseate at Jacob & Co.’s Noida project, the forthcoming towers will pair distinctive branded design with attentive, personalised service, extending the promise of luxury from the residences themselves to everyday life.