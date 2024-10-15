40,000 Indians vie for 1,000 spots in Australia's new work visa ballot

Nearly 40,000 Indians have applied for 1,000 spots under Australia’s new Working Holiday Maker visa programme, Australian Assistant Minister for Immigration Matt Thistlethwaite revealed on Monday.

The visa ballot process, which began on October 1, will close at the end of the month. Applicants will be randomly selected through the ballot, and successful candidates can apply for a temporary visa, with the aim of starting their stay in Australia early next year.

“The great thing about the Working Holiday Maker visa is that there are no restrictions on the jobs you can do. While many participants are expected to work in hospitality and agriculture, they will also have the option to pursue short courses or improve their English skills,” said Thistlethwaite, speaking to news agency PTI.

The minister expressed optimism that the visa programme would offer Indian applicants a valuable opportunity to experience Australian culture and gain work experience in various sectors. He added, “We hope that after their time in Australia, many of them will be inspired to return later in life through a student or skilled worker visa.”

What is the Working Holiday Maker visa?

The Working Holiday Maker visa (subclass 462) allows Indian nationals aged 18 to 30 to live, work, and travel in Australia for up to 12 months. During this period, they can work across different sectors, study for up to four months, and leave and re-enter the country multiple times.

Launched by Thistlethwaite during his visit to New Delhi in September, this temporary visa programme costs AUD 650 (roughly Rs 36,748), according to the Department of Home Affairs.

Who is eligible?

To qualify for the Working Holiday Maker visa, Indian citizens must meet the following criteria:

1. Create an ImmiAccount.

2.Be under 30 years of age.

3. Hold a valid passport and national identity card (such as a PAN card for Indian passport holders).

4. Have a valid email address.

5. Pay a registration fee of AUD 25 (Rs 1,500).

Registrations for the first Work and Holiday visa ballots for India opened on October 1, 2024.

How the ballot process works

The Work and Holiday visa operates under a ballot system. "We will hold an annual ballot process for each participating country each programme year," Immigration Australia said. The selection process is random and ensures a fair distribution of visa slots.

How to register for the ballot

If you meet the eligibility criteria, here’s how you can register for the visa ballot:

1. Log in to your ImmiAccount.

2. Select 'Registration - Work and Holiday Visa (462).’

3. Complete the registration form, choosing your passport country.

4. Pay the AUD 25 registration fee and submit your form.

After submitting the form, you will receive an acknowledgement email, and your registration status will appear as ‘received’ in your ImmiAccount.

What happens if you are selected?

If you are selected in the ballot, you’ll receive a 'Notification of selection' email, which will invite you to apply for the visa online. This email will include a link to the Work and Holiday visa application form in your ImmiAccount, with some sections pre-filled to streamline the process.

It’s important to note that being selected in the ballot does not guarantee a visa. You will still need to meet all the eligibility requirements when applying.

What if you are not selected?

If your registration is not selected, you won’t be able to apply for the Work and Holiday visa this year. However, your registration will remain valid until April 30, 2025, or until you turn 31, whichever comes first.

Once the selection period ends, your registration status will be updated to ‘expired’ in your ImmiAccount. If you remain eligible, you can register for the following year’s ballot.

Application window if selected

For those who are selected, there is a 28-day window to submit your full Work and Holiday visa application.