Retirement funds or equity funds: Which is better for you?

Advantages:

Risk management: The portfolio becomes more conservative over time, reducing risk as retirement nears.

Steady returns: Offers a balance of stability and growth, ideal for risk-averse investors.

Understanding equity mutual funds

Equity mutual funds primarily invest in stocks, offering higher growth potential but with increased volatility. Over a long horizon, equity funds can significantly outperform retirement funds, making them suitable for younger investors aiming for wealth creation.

Advantages:

Higher returns: Historically, equity funds have delivered better loterm returns.

Flexibility: Investors can choose different equity fund types based on sectors, market capitalisation, or themes.

Differences between retirement fund and equity fund

Returns on investment



Retirement funds generally offer fixed or predictable returns. Equity funds, on the other hand, tend to provide higher returns over the long term when compared to debt funds.

Risk

Retirement funds carry a low level of risk. Equity funds, however, involve moderate to high levels of risk.

Suitability

Retirement funds are ideal for investors seeking safe, low-risk investment options. Equity funds, being loterm investments, are more suited for investors with moderate to high-risk tolerance, and can help achieve loterm financial goals.

Tax

In the retirement fund, any contribution up to ~150,000 is allowed as a deduction under Section 80CCC of the Income Tax Act. A tax of 20 per cent is applicable on capital gains from equity funds held for less than 12 months. Loterm capital gains (more than 12 months) of up to ~1.25 lakh are tax-exempt and taxed at 12.5 per cent thereafter.

Choosing the right investment

“Diversified equity funds are the best bet as they don’t have a lock-in period, so you have liquidity and control over your investments. On the other hand, retirement funds will fall under the category of solution-oriented funds, which carry a lock-in for five years, so you will not have liquidity in the portfolio for the next five years and additionally, their portfolio is a mix of equity and debt, so you don’t get control over the asset allocation. That’s why diversified equity funds stand out as best, as they give you control over asset allocation, flexibility, and liquidity,” said Chirag Muni, Executive Director at Anand Rathi Wealth Limited.