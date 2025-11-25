₹60 lakh Mediterranean cruises? Four Seasons adds 33 new voyages for 2027

Four Seasons Yachts — the ultra-luxury maritime venture from Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts and Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings — on Tuesday announced a massively expanded Mediterranean season for 2027, unveiling 33 new voyages and more than 40 new ports of call, including Egypt for the first time. The announcement marks the next phase of the hospitality group’s entry into luxury yachting, a new asset class redefining high-end travel for global and Indian ultra-wealthy travellers.

Toronto-based Four Seasons Yachts will begin its second Mediterranean season in March 2027, with itineraries designed to deliver highly curated, intimate, yacht-only access to some of the world’s most iconic and lesser-known coastal destinations.

A New Benchmark for Luxury Sea Travel The yachting venture — born out of a partnership between Four Seasons’ hospitality expertise, Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings, and Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri — represents one of the most ambitious luxury expansions globally. Its vessels feature residential-style suites, the industry’s largest curved glass façade at sea, and a transverse marina opening across both sides of the ship. 40+ New Destinations & No Repeated Itineraries The 2027 Mediterranean program features zero repeat itineraries from 2026 and introduces over 40 new ports, including: Lisbon, Portugal

Zakynthos, Greece

Rimini, Italy

Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain Multiple new harbors across Turkey and Morocco

Three marquee itineraries will focus on Egypt, offering rare off-peak access to the Pyramids of Giza, Valley of the Kings, and exclusive coastal regions, supported by strategic overnight stays. "Travelers may also pair their voyage with stays at Four Seasons Hotel Alexandria at San Stefano or Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens, creating an extended land-and-sea journey shaped by the thoughtful hospitality for which Four Seasons is known," the company said in a statement. Shorter Voyages for High-Frequency Luxury Travellers The 2027 season includes a wider portfolio of five-night voyages, ideal for ultra-high-net-worth travellers who prefer frequent, shorter luxury breaks. These journeys offer yacht-exclusive harbors and private anchorages in regions such as:

Santorini & Hydra (Greek Isles)

Sardinia & Monte Carlo

Saint-Tropez & Portofino

Croatia’s Adriatic coast Deeper Immersion Through 27 Overnight Stays A major enhancement this season is 27 overnight stays, allowing guests to explore cities after dusk — including Casablanca, Cadiz, Marmaris, Bodrum, and Porto Cervo. Ben Trodd, CEO of Four Seasons Yachts, said the 2027 collection is rooted in bespoke access and personalization, adding: “Exceptional travel today is anchored in exclusivity and thoughtful design. This season brings that vision to life with more than 40 new destinations.” "Within the new collection of journeys, 27 ports will include overnight stays, offering unhurried access to destinations that reveal their character after dusk. Several of these overnight stays will be in new ports for Four Seasons Yachts, including those in Egypt, as well as Casablanca, Morocco; Cadiz, Spain; Bodrum and Marmaris, Turkey; and Porto Cervo, Sardinia.

Complementing this highly curated Mediterranean experience, Four Seasons Yachts will begin 2027 in the Caribbean, and will announce additional year-end voyages in the region in the months ahead. Four Seasons I will make its inaugural voyage in 2026," said the release. Trips aboard Four Seasons Yachts in 2027 span from 5-night escapes to immersive 14-night journeys, with rates starting at approximately US$20,700/suite for a five-night Rivieras voyage, up to US$60,600/suite for the 14-night Grand Mediterranean itinerary including Egypt. Suites are priced per suite, not per person, making them appealing for Indian ultra-high-net-worth families seeking a whole-suite experience. Typical seven-night voyages to the Greek Isles or Adriatic begin around US$25,600/suite, while longer 9- to 11-night sailings hover in the US$30,000–36,000/suite bracket. Optional add-ons include stays at Four Seasons hotels in Athens or Alexandria, creating a seamless land-and-sea luxury journey.

Why This Matters for India’s Wealth & Luxury Travel Market India is one of the world’s fastest-growing luxury travel markets, with a 3x increase in ultra-luxury travel spending in the last five years. Wealth managers note that clients increasingly allocate a portion of discretionary wealth to “experiential investments”—private aviation, luxury expeditions, and bespoke global travel. Four Seasons Yachts’ entry into the Mediterranean with multi-night, curated itineraries caters to this demand for bucket-list, high-touch travel, especially from Indian families and corporates seeking destination celebrations, milestone holidays, and private charters. A New Benchmark for Luxury at Sea The Four Seasons fleet is built with features unprecedented in the industry, including: