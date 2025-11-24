Thinking unlisted shares will give big IPO gains? Experts say think again

It usually starts with a tip by a cousin, a colleague or a Telegram group claiming that a certain company’s unlisted shares are “going to explode after the IPO.” The pitch sounds irresistible, “Buy now at a discount, sell on listing day, and double your money.” For many retail investors, this fear of missing out (FOMO) is enough to take a leap.

But wealth advisors caution that the unlisted market often works very differently from what investors imagine, and the promised jackpot rarely materialises.

Misconceptions drive risky behaviour

A big reason for misplaced confidence is misunderstanding how the unlisted market actually operates.

Ranjit Jha, managing director and chief executive officer of Rurash Financials, says many investors treat unlisted deals like private equity-style opportunities or assume they function like grey-market trades. He adds that investors often believe the lock-in lasts two years, when it is actually six months, and think tax rules are drastically different, "even though capital gains treatment is largely similar." Thomas Stephen, head-preferred at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, says retail investors frequently expect unlisted prices to match or exceed IPO valuations, even though these pre-IPO prices often reflect speculation rather than fundamentals.

Real-life examples show how “jackpots” turn into losses Several recent cases highlight how hype-driven prices can disappoint. Jha points to Tata Capital, where investors who bought unlisted shares at higher valuations saw “muted or even negative outcomes” after listing because they skipped due diligence or adviser guidance. Stephen highlights even starker gaps. HDB Financial Services traded at around Rs 1,200+ in the unlisted market but listed at an IPO price band of Rs 700–740. Tata Capital’s unlisted prices were near Rs 1,125, while its IPO band was Rs 310-326, a nearly 70 per cent erosion for early buyers.