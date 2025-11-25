Kids form 43% of pollution claims as winter respiratory cases rise: Reports

As India enters another smog-heavy winter, new health insurance data shows a clear rise in pollution-linked illnesses, with children aged between 0 and10 years accounting for 43 per cent of such claims.

Policybazaar’s latest report along with fresh insights from Manipal Cigna health insurance revealed respiratory hospitalisations climbing sharply across metros and smaller cities, leading to higher winter claims and steeper treatment costs.

Seasonal spike: Claims rise every winter

Manipal Cigna’s six-year data shows a persistent surge in respiratory-related claims between October and January. Cases have quadrupled from 112 in 2020 to 472 in 2024, mirroring the country’s worsening winter pollution. Insurers say this pattern is no longer irregular, but a predictable seasonal peak closely tied to toxic air.

Policybazaar’s numbers also confirm the trend, with pollution-linked claims rising by nearly 14 per cent in the post-Diwali period every year. In September 2025 alone, 9 per cent of all hospitalisation claims came from pollution-related ailments, including respiratory distress, cardiac complications, and allergic reactions. Children hit hardest One of the most worrying insights from Policybazaar’s study is the impact on children. Those aged 0–10 years account for 43 per cent of pollution-linked claims, making them the most vulnerable demographic group. Outdoor activity, weaker immunity, and higher exposure to particulate matter make them five times more likely to be hospitalised compared to older adults.

Not just Delhi: Tier-II cities feel the strain Manipal Cigna’s data shows that Tier-II and Tier-III cities reported the highest respiratory claim count in 2024 with 1,090 cases, exceeding any single metro. Delhi NCR continues to lead among major cities with 84 full-year respiratory claims, but Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and several Tier-II cities such as Jaipur, Lucknow, and Indore are seeing a steady rise. Policybazaar’s numbers also highlight this shift: Bengaluru (8.23 per cent) and Hyderabad (8.34 per cent) now report higher pollution-claim ratios than Delhi (6.88 per cent). COPD, asthma dominate disease mix Manipal Cigna’s findings show Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (670 cases), asthma (415), and lung diseases due to external agents (156) as the top winter hospitalisations in 2024. These are precisely the conditions known to worsen when PM2.5 levels spike.