7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains



Ideaforge opened for subscription on June 26. The offer is available for the public to bid till June 29. Cyient's subsidiary Cyient DLM opened on June 27 and closes on June 30. The initial share sale of PKH Ventures is the third mainboard IPO that will kick off on June 30. The remaining four-Pentagon Rubber, Global Pet INdustries, Tridhya Tech and Synoptics Technologies- are in the SME space and are all open for subscription this week. But before you dash in for IPOs, make sure you don't make the following mistakes: The IPO market is buzzing this week as seven public issues will hit the markets, with three being the mainstream ones and four in the SME space.

Greed and fear: Stay clear of the greed of multiplying money in hours or days, and fear of missing out. "People invest in stocks because the next door neighbor or the friend says so. On the contrary, investors must understand the basic business model, valuation and growth potential before investing. It is also equally important to understand what is the purpose of the fund that company is raising via IPO, generally, funds that are used for business expansion generate better returns as opposed to the utilization of funds for debt repayments," said Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited, a leading mid market investment bank.

Skepticism always helps before investing in IPO as it better to proceed with caution than regret. IPO is a complex process that requires strategic planning and seamless execution thus, mistakes during IPO can result in negative consequences for the company. Preparation is must for an IPO with realistic expectations.



Following the herd: The most common mistake than investors make that can be a trap and hinder your financial success is following the herd mentality. "It is very important to analyse an IPO carefully and consider it depending on your future goals and not just because it has a great hype in the market," said Palka Arora Chopra, Director, Master Capital Services.

4. Ignoring Valuations- Investors generally ignore the valuations of the company. It is an important quantitative parameter as it shows the worth of the company in which you are interested. "Investors should look at the financial ratios, profitability, cash flows, debt obligations and competitor’s performance in the same category," said Chopra. "Retail investors often rely on curated online articles, subscription hype, grey market speculations, and unsubstantiated valuations to decide about applying for an IPO allotment. The key learning here is to only invest in fundamentally strong businesses after due research. This research involves understanding the company's business model, its USP, industry scenario, financial health, regulations, and many other parameters. Most retail investors do not have the time and skills to undertake such deep research. Therefore, the best way to tap equity investments is through a low-cost index fund with minimum tracking error," said Ajinkya Kulkarni, Co-Founder and CEO, Wint Wealth.



" Some IPOs are also exit-IPO for current investors, which is often the case when start-ups launch IPOs. Thus, it's crucial to evaluate whether the IPO's offering price is reasonable based on the company's financials, growth potential, and industry comparables. Overpaying for an IPO can lead to unfavourable outcomes," said Bharat Phatak, Director, Scripbox, a Bengaluru-based digital wealth management service. Failing to research the company's financials, competitive landscape, and growth prospects can lead to investing in overvalued or fundamentally weak IPOs.

. Paying too much attention to grey market- Grey market may be a valuable tool to gauge investors interest level and the estimating the listing prices but taking investment decision solely on GMP is foolish. "Some sources publish unofficial market rates or premiums on IPOs prior to the issue or its listing. Their authenticity, legality and motivation are unknown. These rates also keep fluctuating and often are not true representations of the future. As a result, basing an investment decision on these inputs can translate to an expensive mistake," said Phatak.

Chasing listing gains: When investing in IPOs, investors should look beyond the listing gains. They should rather invest for the long term by doing their own research to understand if the company is fairly valued as compared to other competitors in the industry and focus on companies with sound fundamentals, good promotors, and decent corporate governance, explained Agrawal.

Six months is an ideal time for the stock to cool off and consolidate. If six months later the stock is trading above its listing day price and previous highs then one can buy such stock since there will not be any selling pressure in it as everyone who has bought this stock will be profitable, cautioned Sheth. We believe that the best time to buy an IPO stock is not before or on listing day but six months later," said Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research, SAMCO Securities.





"You should avoid almost all IPOs, regardless of the quality of the stock. That sounds like a radical view but it's actually quite logical. First of all, while investing in any stock, the reasons should all be based on the track record of the company and its prospects. Whether a stock is an IPO or not does not matter at all as far as this evaluation goes. However, there are other reasons why IPOs are avoidable. The basic problem in IPOs is that, unlike secondary market investing, there's a huge information asymmetry between the seller and the buyer... IPO companies are not understood well. The balance of power (in the sense of information being power) lies with the seller. The companies have not been in the public eye at all. Invariably, the promoter has spent the preceding months carefully building up an image to ensure that the investing public has a positive image. Unlike listed stocks, the financials haven't been scrutinised closely for years and years. And of course, the price is the promoter's gambit, rather than one that has been found out by the price discovery mechanism of the markets," said Dhirendra Kumar of Value Research.

Borrowing to apply: "The allotment size and chances in good IPOs are small. Many investors are tempted to borrow to apply. Some banks and NBFCs make borrowing very easy. However, investors often overlook the fact that the actual gains after the payment of interest could be minuscule. If one IPO is not successful, it can also result in financial loss," said Scriobox's Phatak.

"Facebook’s (now, Meta) initial public offering is a classic example of a hot IPO. The issue sought to raise about $10.6 billion by selling more than 337 million shares at $28 to $35 per share. Analysts predicted an oversubscribed IPO. Increased demand for stock during a hot IPO, often results in a sharp rise in stock prices, soon after it begins trading. This steep price rise is generally considered unsustainable, with an impending price decline that can have a significant impact on the market itself. News flows in just before the IPO that marquee big-shot investors are pouring in money and that many HNIs are investing in the grey market. PR teams also pitch in thats biggest pension and sovereign funds are showing interest in the issue. This play is called the ‘subscription hype’ to increase the demand for the stock just before its launch.



Facebook increased both — stock supply and price — to meet demand and to effectively reduce oversubscription. However, the stocks plummeted in the first four months of the deal. The stock failed to trade above its IPO price until July 31, 2013," explained IIFL Securities. When the market opened on May 18, 2012, investor interest showed that demand for company stock was higher than supply. To meet investor demand and make the most of the oversubscribed issue, Facebook increased the number of shares to 421 million. Additionally, it also raised the price range from $34 to $38 per share.