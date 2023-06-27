Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Monsoon-proof your vehicle with engine protection insurance cover

Monsoon-proof your vehicle with engine protection insurance cover

If you own an EV, buying a battery-protection add-on would be prudent

Bindisha Sarang
Premium
Monsoon proof your vehicle

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 10:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fifth consecutive year of normal monsoon. A good monsoon, while essential, presents challenges for car owners who live in areas prone to heavy rains, floods, and water logging. Parthanil Ghosh, president-retail business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, says, “For such geographies, it’s always wise to choose a few add-ons to protect against potential damages that might unexpectedly arise during the monsoon season.”
Pre-monsoon vehicle maintenance should be your first step. If you only have third-party insurance, get a compr­ehensive cover. Next, buy a few relevant add-ons to avoid having to pay for certain costs out of your own pocket. Let us discuss two must-have add-ons first.
 
Engine protection cover: A comprehensive policy typically doesn’t cover damage to the engine or the gearbox due to water logging. T A Ramalingam, chief technical officer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, says: “This add-on safeguards the engine against water ingression, leading to hydrostatic lock. It includes coverage for engine parts like the cylinder head, piston, and crankshaft, among others. These parts aren’t covered unless you buy this specific add-on.” Ghosh warns that repair costs can mount to several lakhs if parts of the engine have to be repaired or replaced.
 
Electric car owners must park their vehicles on elevated ground so that it does not remain submerged overnight. Ramalingam stresses the importance of buying a battery protection add-on cover to safeguard against the cost of replacing the battery.
Roadside assistance cover: This is another must-have cover during the monsoon. Naval Goel, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), PolicyX says, “This cover proves especially handy when your vehicle breaks down mid-journey and is immovable. If you have this cover, a professional technician will arrive at the site to repair the damage.”
 
Ramalingam points out that this add-on provides multiple benefits — inclu­ding towing, taxi, fuel, flat tyre support, and medical coordination. A word of caution here. Always buy this cover as an add-on from an insurer. In recent times, scammers have been targeting car owners with cheap “RSA” (roadside assistance) services. Having bought these two essential add-ons, you may consider a few additional ones.
 
Zero depreciation add-on: This add-on, popularly known as the bumper-to-bumper cover, is relevant during the monsoon season, with its heightened risk of vehicular accidents due to slippery roads and impaired visibility. Normally, when a vehicle gets damaged and parts have to be replaced, the insurer pays the depreciated value of those parts. However, with a zero-depreciation coverage, the insurer bears the full cost. This add-on covers most automobile components fully, but offers only 50 per cent coverage for batteries, tyres, and tubes. The premium for this add-on depends on the vehicle’s age. While some insurers offer it until the vehicle is five years old, others extend it to older vehicles as well.
Return to invoice: Goel explains that a return to invoice add-on will compensate you for the full invoice price of your vehicle, rather than its insured declared value (IDV), if it’s stolen or damaged beyond repair. A vehicle’s IDV is its depreciated ex-show­room price, which means you would only get a part of the total cost if the vehicle is stolen or irreparably damaged.

Key replacement: This add-on covers the cost of replacing a car key, if it is lost, damaged or stolen. In high-end models, replacing the key can be expensive. Nitin Kumar, head-motor insurance, PolicyBazaar, says, “With the advent of sophisticated techn­ologies such as Frequency-Oper­ated Buttons (FOB), the cost of replacing the keys of luxury cars can be subs­tantial.”

The insurer even compe­nsates you for replacing the lockset, if nece­ssary. Kumar adds, “Insurers cover the cost of replacing the key and the lock if there is an attempt at theft or vehicle break-in.” On selection of appropriate add-ons, M Barve, founder, MB Wealth Financial Solutions, says, “If you own an expensive car, opt for return to invoice, zero depreciation, and key replacement cov­ers. Owners of mid- and small-sized cars may avoid the increased premium that results from opting for these covers.”


Also Read

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

Epsilon to establish EV battery component factory in US, sets aside $650 mn

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Car insurance: Add-on options can save your vehicle from monsoon damage

How to book train insurance for less than a rupee, claim up to Rs 10 lakh

Gold rebounds from 3-year low: Is it still a good time to invest?

When you have to mandatorily file returns even if income is not taxable

You have time till 11 July to opt for higher pension: All you need to know

Titanic sub tragedy: Only 2 insurance covers in India for adventure junkies

EPFO extends deadline to apply for higher pension for members till July 11

Topics :Your moneyGuide to Personal Financeinsurance plans

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story