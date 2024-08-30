79% of richest NRIs are self-made billionaires: A list of wealthiest ones

A total of 102 NRIs made it to the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, accounting for nearly 79% of the total number of self-made billionaires. The United States is home to the most NRIs on the list, with 46 individuals while Gopichand Hinduja and family hold the title of the wealthiest NRI with a net worth of Rs 192,700 crore.

The Hurun list has notably expanded, with now over 1,500 individuals possessing a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore or more. This showcases a substantial 150% growth from seven years earlier.

Other Notable NRIs: LN Mittal and family (based in the UK) and Anil Agarwal and family (based in London) are among the other prominent NRIs on the list.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp