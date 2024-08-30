Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

79% of richest NRIs are self-made billionaires: A list of wealthiest ones

79% of richest NRIs are self-made billionaires: A list of wealthiest ones

With 46 individuals, the USA is the most preferred country for NRIs, followed by the UAE and the UK.

Gopichand Hinduja
Gopichand Hinduja (Photo: Bloomberg)
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 10:54 AM IST
 A total of 102 NRIs made it to the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, accounting for nearly 79% of the total number of self-made billionaires.  The United States is home to the most NRIs on the list, with 46 individuals while Gopichand Hinduja and family hold the title of the wealthiest NRI with a net worth of Rs 192,700 crore.

Other Notable NRIs: LN Mittal and family (based in the UK) and Anil Agarwal and family (based in London) are among the other prominent NRIs on the list.

The Hurun list has notably expanded, with now over 1,500 individuals possessing a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore or more. This showcases a substantial 150% growth from seven years earlier.

Hurun India has identified a total of 1,539 ultra-wealthy individuals in 2024, along with an unprecedented 272 new entries.

Top NRIs by Wealth:

  • Gopichand Hinduja & Family: With a net worth of Rs 192,700 crore, the Hinduja Group, based in London, holds the top position among NRIs.
  • LN Mittal & Family: Based in the UK, the Mittal family has a net worth of Rs 160,900 crore.
  • Anil Agarwal & Family: Renowned for their contributions to the global mining sector, the Agarwal family, based in London, has a net worth of Rs 1,11,400 crore.
  • Shapoor Pallonji Mistry: Residing in Monaco, Mistry is the chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a leading construction and real estate conglomerate. His net worth is estimated at Rs 91,400 crore.
  • Jay Chaudhry: Based in San Jose, Chaudhry is the founder and CEO of Zscaler, a prominent cloud security company. His net worth is estimated at Rs 88,600 crore.
Topics :Hurun rich list

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

