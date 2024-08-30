Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Passive funds, luxury bedding: Top personal finance stories of the week

Passive funds, luxury bedding: Top personal finance stories of the week

Our newsletter this week tells you how to invest in passive funds and where to find luxury bedding

Beed sheets
Comfortable bed sheets and linen are necessary to sleep well. (Stock photo)
BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 8:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
It is the turn of passive funds. Their assets under management (AUM) have grown to Rs 10.2 trillion while that of active funds stands at Rs 50.9 trillion, as of June 2024, according to a study. Both demand and supply factors have led to the preference for passive funds. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation and contributions by individual investors have helped the growth in passive AUM. This week’s lead story by Sanjay Kumar Singh and Karthik Jerome talks about investing in passive funds.

A comfortable bed to sleep in is a luxury. The second story, by Namrata Kohli, lays out the most luxurious options in bed material: From pillows made of cooling fabric to the softest bed sheets. It explains why thread count matters in bed sheets and why your bedroom should reflect your style. Wallpaper, rugs and art pieces will make the room classy and give you comfort.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


If you are going to retire within 10 years, buy a deferred annuity plan. If you have retired already, consider purchasing an immediate annuity plan. These are instruments that can replace the monthly income that stops after retirement. Look up Policybazaar.com’s table to compare the returns from various guaranteed pension providers.

If you are interested in an investment in equity or debt that is managed dynamically and is open ended, go for HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund. Read its reviews by Morningstar to know more.

NUMBER OF THE WEEK

The Union Cabinet has announced the Uniform Pension Scheme (UPS) which assures government employees 50 per cent of their last drawn pay as a lifelong monthly benefit.

The scheme pays 50 per cent of the average basic salary received by an employee during the last 12 months before and after retirement, calculated as a "guaranteed pension" for a minimum of 25 years of service. Pensions are payable on a pro rata basis for shorter periods of service up to a maximum of 10 years.

More From This Section

Is your portfolio heavy on growth strategy? Add dividend yield funds

RBI announces early redemption for SGB: Tax implications explained

Soon, loan processing for MSMEs, others will be faster, simpler: Here's how

Pension plans of various companies, terms, fees put together in one table

Flipkart-backed SuperCard offers credit limits from Rs 90 to Rs 9 lakh


The scheme will also have two other components: Family pension and assured minimum pension. Under the assured family pension component of the scheme, the family members of the employee will get 60 per cent of the immediate pension upon their demise. Under the assured minimum pension component, the employees will get a minimum of Rs 10,000 on superannuation after a minimum of 10 years of service.

UPS will also have inflation indexation. Dearness relief will be provided on all three components based on the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers as in the case of serving employees.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Passive funds are growing: How you can benefit by investing in them

Passive funds allowed 35% group-level exposure in 21 indices: Sebi

MF Lite: Sebi proposes rules to make launching low-cost index funds easier

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals Sensex, Nifty to open up; US Q2 GDP at 3%; Asia gains

Delhi govt announces exemption of VLTD annual fee for all public vehicles

Topics :passive fundsfinance sectorPersonal Finance InvestorsInvestment

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 8:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story