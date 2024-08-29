Passive funds are growing: How you can benefit by investing in them

Passive funds’ asset under management (AUM) has grown to Rs 10.2 trillion while that of active funds stands at Rs 50.9 trillion, as of June 2024, according to a study named ‘Where the money flows’ by Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company. Passive funds contribute 17 per cent of the industry’s total AUM .

Factors for growth Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) accounts for a significant portion of the growth in passive AUM, contributions by individual investors have also seen a notable increase, according to experts.





ALSO READ: Mutual funds take to factor-based investing; bridging active, passive gap Both demand and supply factors have led to the preference for passive funds. “On the demand side, investors have felt the need for passive funds because active funds have struggled to outperform their benchmarks. As a result, investors have begun to seek more options that at least match the market returns,” says Vidya Bala, co-founder, PrimeInvestor. Successive S&P SPIVA reports have highlighted the persistent underperformance by a majority of active funds.



Two developments have contributed to this trend. “First, the Securities & Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) new categorisation rules restricted the leeway fund managers enjoyed regarding where they could invest. And second, the introduction of the Total Return Index (TRI), which includes dividends, as the benchmark also played a part,” says Bala.

On the supply side, asset management companies (AMCs) have adapted Sebi’s regulations allowing them to offer only one fund per category, except in the case of index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). “In these fund types, Sebi permits AMCs to launch multiple index funds or ETFs as long as each tracks a unique index,” says Bala. This has led to the launch of funds based on multiple new indices.



Another significant change occurred around 2017-2018 when awareness about direct plans began to rise. During this period, mutual fund apps offering direct plans emerged. Their marketing pitch focused on the 1 percentage point cost saving that could be achieved by investing directly. This led to retail investors focusing on the costs associated with mutual fund investments, a factor they had previously overlooked.

“The direct plan movement prompted retail investors to become more conscious of the total expense ratio (TER). They realised that by opting for direct plans, they could save 1 percentage point, and by further exploring passive investment options they could reduce the expense ratio even more,” says Ravi Saraogi, co-founder, Samasthiti Advisors.



Core portfolio

The core of a portfolio should act as a stabilising force, much like a ballast or a Teflon coating, designed to withstand market volatility. “Large-cap exposure is ideal, as largecap stocks tend to be less volatile compared to midcap and smallcap stocks,” says Saraogi. He suggests funds based on indices like the Nifty 50, Nifty Next 50 and Nifty 100.





ALSO READ: JM Flexicap Fund gave 80% return in a year: Top performing SIP mutual funds “When building portfolios that require largecap exposure for clients, we opt for complete indexing rather than selecting active largecap funds. This approach is based on clear data which shows that active funds in the large-cap space often struggle to outperform their benchmarks,” says Saraogi.



Kaustubh Belapurkar, director-manager research at Morningstar Investment Advisor, suggests building a core portfolio using broad, market cap-based passive indices. Besides those mentioned above, he suggests funds based on the BSE 500 and Nifty 500 as well.

Satellite portfolio

After establishing a solid core, investors may take some risk in the satellite portion of the portfolio in the hope of earning higher returns. What you include in your satellite portfolio should depend entirely on your risk tolerance, time frame, and other individual factors. Typically, sector or thematic funds, along with certain strategy-based funds, may be suitable for a satellite portfolio.

Should you invest in sector and thematic funds?



Many sector and thematic passive offerings have been launched in the recent past. “We advise investors to largely steer clear of these funds because they introduce significant concentration risk into the portfolio,” says Saraogi.

Belapurkar is also not enthusiastic about these funds due to the significant timing risk involved. “Returns from these funds can be unpredictable and volatile. The risk of entering too late in the cycle and missing out on returns is high,” says Belapurkar.

Only investors who are highly informed, have a strong conviction in a specific sector or theme, and can handle the volatility associated with them, should go for these funds. They should place them in the satellite portion of the portfolio.



Bala warns that many of these funds may have significant overlaps, which should be carefully considered. She adds that sectors where quality is an issue may be better played through individual stocks rather than a basket represented by an index.

Should you invest in factor-based passives?





ALSO READ: Mid-caps rule: Here are the top-performing mutual funds in last one year Suppose that you already have active funds or funds based on market cap-based indices in your core portfolio. “Such a portfolio will generally lean towards growth. To balance it, you could add funds based on factors like value or low volatility,” says Bala.



Saraogi says that low volatility involves selecting stocks with minimal price fluctuations, which aligns perfectly with the core portfolio’s objective of stability.

On the other hand, a momentum-based factor strategy belongs to the satellite portion of the portfolio because it is inherently volatile. “Momentum strategies can perform exceptionally well, as seen in the past two or three years, but they can also suffer during sideways or declining markets, and drag down the portfolio. Therefore, volatile factors like momentum should be placed in the satellite portion of the portfolio,” says Saraogi.

When a value fund is a strategic allocation, it should be part of the core strategic. But when an investor bets on it tactically to benefit from the market’s tendency to oscillate between favouring growth and value, then it should be part of the satellite portfolio.