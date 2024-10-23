Gets visa fee refund, car rental, cruise cover with this travel insurance

If you need a visa fee refund due to visa rejection or a car rental cover on your next vacation, ICICI Lombard's new AI-powered travel insurance has got you covered.

ICICI Lombard, India's leading private general insurer, on Tuesday unveiled TripSecure+, an innovative AI-powered travel insurance solution which allows you to tailor your policy to fit your unique travel needs. You can easily adjust your coverage to include or exclude specific protection, ensuring that your policy works for your specific trip, whether it's a relaxing beach getaway or a rugged outdoor adventure.

Whether the traveller is an adventure seeker skiing in the Alps, chasing the sunset in Santorini, trekking, or a family embarking on a holiday to explore newer international destinations, TripSecure+ provides personalized, adaptive protection with AI dynamically customizing coverage based on each traveller's specific requirements and needs.

Some of the key features of TripSecure+ are as follows:

Visa Fee Refund: Reimbursement of visa application fees in the event of trip cancellation due to visa rejection.

Car Rental Cover: Compensation for the deposit if the rented vehicle is damaged or stolen.

Adventure Sports Cover: Medical coverage for injuries sustained during adventure sports activities.

Additionally, it includes unique coverage for cruise travel, offering protection for cruise-specific risks like missed ports or emergencies at sea.

Pre-existing Disease Coverage: Coverage for medical costs related to life-threatening conditions during travel, offering comprehensive protection for all types of travelers

"Due to rising disposable incomes and the need to take a break from their hectic schedules, we're witnessing a significant rise in travel culture – both international and domestic," said Priya Deshmukh, Head – Health Products, Operations & Services, ICICI Lombard.





How much will it cost?

For example, for a single trip, for those up to 50 years, a travel insurance cover for Schengen countries upto $100K with adventure cover and car rental cover will cost you Rs 2,004. And if you take an additional Visa refund cover for his trip, then it will cost you Rs 1,176 more. "With TripSecure+, we're not just launching a product; we're initiating a shift in consumer behaviour to embed travel insurance as a crucial element of trip planning. Our goal is to encourage travellers to consider insurance as an essential component of their journey preparations, rather than a last-minute checkbox. By integrating AI technology, we're making it easier for consumers to tailor coverage that perfectly fits their travel style."

What is covered under this travel insurance?

TripSecure+ Insurance offers extensive coverage, including medical expenses, trip delays, cancellations, baggage loss, and unique features like bail bond cover, car rental protection, and emergency cash allowance. With coverage extending to adventure sports, pre-existing conditions, and even cruise-specific incidents,