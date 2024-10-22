PM Internship Scheme: Points to keep in mind after getting the offer letter



Steps to take after receiving confirmation

Review your confirmation letter: Ensure that all details regarding your internship position, company, stipend, and duration are correct.



Accept the offer: If you agree with the terms outlined in the confirmation letter, formally accept the offer as instructed. This may involve signing and returning a document or confirming via an online portal.

Prepare required documents: Gather any necessary documents that may be required by the company before starting your internship. This could include identification proof, educational certificates, and any other relevant paperwork.



Complete on-boarding procedures: Follow any on-boarding instructions provided by the company. This may include filling out forms, attending orientation sessions, or completing training modules.

Set up payment information: Ensure that your bank details are correctly submitted for stipend payments. You will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 4,500 from the government and Rs 500 from the company through CSR funds.

Plan your commute and schedule: Organise how you will commute to your internship location and plan your daily schedule to accommodate work hours.

Stay in communication: Keep in touch with your point of contact at the company for any updates or additional requirements before your start date.