Air India merger: What happens to Vistara credit cards, rewards, benefits

In less than a week, private carrier Vistara will seize to exist and will be merged into Air India. Reservations for all Vistara-operated flights scheduled for departure on or after November 12, 2024, will be made via the Air India website. This merger marks a significant shift for both airlines and their loyal customers, especially for consumers who preferred Vistara’s loyalty program, Club Vistara, and availed benefits through their co-branded credit cards.

What Does the Vistara-Air India Merger Mean for Me?

As a result of this merger, Club Vistara will combine with Air India’s Flying Returns, and Club Vistara (CV) Points earned through your credit card will automatically be converted to Air India Flying Returns points at a 1:1 ratio, with extended validity. Additionally, users will gain access to 20+ airline partners through the Star Alliance for reward points redemption.

What Happens to My Club Vistara (CV) ID?

Your Club Vistara ID will remain valid until November 11, 2024. After this date, it will be replaced with a new Flying Returns ID. If you already have a Flying Returns account and authorize Air India to migrate your Club Vistara data, your membership details will transfer automatically. If you do not have a Flying Returns account, a new one will be created for you with the same details as your current Club Vistara account.

What Will Happen to My CV Points?

All Club Vistara (CV) points, including those set to expire in September and October 2024, will be transferred to your Flying Returns account by November 12, 2024. These points will be issued as “Compensatory CV Points,” with a validity of at least one year from the date of migration, regardless of their original expiration date.

Additionally, members will continue to earn Flying Returns Points after the merger, and their existing tier status will be preserved for one year from the merger date.

So, what will happen to all the six Vistara co-branded credit cards and the various benefits that came with it?

Members holding existing co-brand cards will continue to enjoy current benefits as per the current card program construct and existing program's terms and conditions until 31 March 2026.

Existing Co-brand Card Holders

All CV Points, One Class Upgrade Vouchers, and Complimentary Ticket Vouchers will be transferred to linked Flying Returns accounts on 12 November 2024. After this date, Co-brand card holders will earn Flying Returns Points and Complimentary Ticket Vouchers in addition to the existing card benefits. You will also continue to enjoy your Tier status for a year from the date of merger.

As the program benefits will continue only until 31 March 2026, the annual card membership renewals, as applicable, will not be done after 31 March 2025, so that the features and benefits are continued for the whole 12-month annual period. Please note that the last date for annual card membership renewal for the respective issuing partners may vary based on their internal policies but not later than 31 March 2025.

Issuance of New Co-brand Cards

Effective 30 September 2024, issuance of new co-brand cards were discontinued.

Club Vistara and Flying Returns Merger

CV Points: Starting November 12, 2024, the accumulated CV Points will be automatically transferred to Flying Returns points at a 1:1 ratio with an extended validity of a year.

Tier Status: The tier status will be allocated based on the current Club Vistara status and cumulative points of both programs.

Complimentary Ticket Vouchers & Class Upgrades: One class upgrade and complimentary ticket vouchers will be transferred to Flying Returns with the existing validity.

How will these changes impact cardholders?

Extended Point Validity: With CV Points being transferred to Flying Returns with an extended validity period, cardholders will have more time to redeem their points.

Continued Benefits: Vistara cardholders can avail the existing benefits till March 2026, offering cardholders ample time to adjust to the new program.

Increased Redemption Options: The transition to Air India’s Flying Returns program is beneficial for Vistara cardholders, as it offers enhanced flexibility with access to over 20 airline partners through the Star Alliance, compared to just five with Club Vistara.

The six co-branded Vistara credit cards are as follows:

Club Vistara SBI Card

Axis Vistara Infinite Card

Axis Vistara Signature Card

Axis Vistara Card

Club Vistara IDFC FIRST Credit Card

Club Vistara IndusInd Bank Explorer Credit Card

What Will Happen to My Business Class Vouchers?

If you already have Business Class vouchers that are valid beyond November 11, 2024, these will be extended by three months. If you have Business Class vouchers that were not issued by that date, they will automatically be issued with a fixed nine-month validity.

Business Class vouchers with validity before November 11, 2024, will expire as originally scheduled.

What About My Vistara Tier Status?

Your current tier status in Club Vistara will be transferred to your new Flying Returns account on November 12, 2024. You will continue to enjoy the benefits associated with your tier for at least one year from that date. Moreover, your tier status will be calculated based on the cumulative points earned across both programs, allowing the possibility of an upgrade depending on your combined total.

Will I Still Receive Business Class Vouchers as a Milestone Benefit?

Yes, members will continue to receive Business Class Vouchers as part of the Flying Returns milestone benefit program once the merger is complete. All benefits will be aligned with the Flying Returns program, including the accumulation of milestone points and rewards.

What Happens Next?

Air India and Vistara aim to ensure a smooth transition for all members and customers. Regular updates will be provided, and members are encouraged to check their accounts for further details on the migration process.

For those with Club Vistara accounts, it is essential to ensure that they authorize the transfer of their account data to Flying Returns within 21 days of receiving communication from Air India regarding the merger. Those who do not opt-out will see their accounts automatically merged post-11 November 2024.