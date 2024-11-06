South Africa launches scheme for faster visa processing for Indian tourists

South Africa’s government last week launched a new tourism initiative, the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS), to increase visitor numbers from India and China.

In 2023, over 100 million Chinese tourists travelled abroad, yet only 93,000 visited South Africa. By contrast, Australia attracted over 1.4 million Chinese visitors. Indian tourists currently represent just 3.9% of all international arrivals in South Africa, while Chinese visitors account for 1.8%. The Department of Home Affairs said that even a 10% rise in tourism could improve economic growth by 0.6% and generate thousands of jobs.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber suggested the scheme two months to boost the local economy by encouraging job creation through tourism.

What is the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme?

The TTOS aims to address challenges that have previously hindered tourism from India and China, including lengthy visa processing times for group applications, limited resources at South African embassies, and language obstacles. Here’s a breakdown of what TTOS offers and how it aims to streamline tourism operations:

Visa application process: Approved tour operators under TTOS will benefit from faster visa processing and reduced bureaucracy. The South African Department of Home Affairs noted that Indian tour operators have repeatedly raised concerns over visa delays, impacting their ability to bring groups to South Africa.

Dedicated processing team: A specific team of adjudicators will handle TTOS applications, ensuring quicker processing times. However, tour operators will be responsible for any legal breaches by tourists in their groups.

More From This Section

Transparent evaluation system: TTOS applications will be assessed through a points-based system. Points will be awarded based on criteria like legal compliance, operational experience, capacity to handle large groups, and cross-country partnerships. A minimum of one year of operational experience is required to qualify.

The Department of Home Affairs hopes to welcome the first tourists under the TTOS scheme by January 2025, with plans to expand the scheme depending on its success and the department’s capacity.

Indian tour operators interested in joining the TTOS can submit their interest through the official portal at touroperator.dha.gov.za:8443 or via the TTOS link on the Department of Home Affairs website.

What is South Africa’s goal for Indian tourists?

South Africa is setting its sights on increasing the number of Indian visitors from 16,000 to 100,000 by the end of the year. Currently, Indian tourists make up 3.9% of South Africa’s international visitors, and officials are keen to grow this number, the press release stated.

90-day visa waiver on the horizon

Along with TTOS, South Africa is also considering introducing a 90-day visa waiver for Indian and Chinese tourists. This proposal, if accepted, would further simplify travel, allowing for visa-free visits for up to three months.

Currently, there is no visa-on-arrival option for Indian travellers. If you’re planning to visit South Africa, you’ll need to apply for a tourist visa. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

1. Determine the type of visa

Indian tourists will need to apply for a short-term South African Tourist Visa, which allows for stays of up to 90 days.

2. Prepare the required documents:

A valid passport (with two blank pages and at least 30 days validity beyond your stay)

Completed Visa Application Form (BI-84)

Two recent passport-sized photographs

Proof of financial means (bank statements, salary slips)

Confirmed return flight ticket

Proof of accommodation (hotel booking or invitation letter)

Day-to-day travel itinerary

Yellow Fever vaccination certificate (if applicable)

3. Submit your application at VFS Global

You’ll need to book an appointment with VFS Global, the authorised visa application centre for South Africa in India. On the day of your appointment, submit your documents and pay the visa fee.

4. Visa processing time

Visa processing usually takes between 5-7 working days, so it’s best to apply well before your planned travel date.

5. Visa fee

While the visa fee for Indians is gratis (no charge), you will have to pay the application and logistics fee which is between Rs 2,300 to Rs 3,000. Convenience fees of Rs 160 are payable for all multiple modes of payment (including Cash).

6. Track your application

Use the reference number provided during your application to check the status of your visa on the VFS Global website.

7. Collect your passport

Once approved, you can collect your passport either in person or have it delivered via courier, depending on your selection.

8. Entry requirements at the port of entry

When you arrive in South Africa, ensure you have the following ready:

A valid visa

Return flight ticket

Proof of accommodation

Proof of sufficient funds