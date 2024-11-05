US Election 2024: Harris vs Trump - Who says what on immigration, H-1B visa

Americans are casting their votes to decide the next president, with the results of the 2024 US election expected in just a few hours. The outcome will have a widespread effect not only across the United States but also on immigrant communities globally, including a substantial Indian population.

US Election: Focus on immigration

US Election Results 2024 live Updates Immigration policy emerged as a central topic in the 2024 campaign. Polling by Gallup, a polling firm, earlier this year indicated that 28% of Americans regard immigration as the country's top issue — an unprecedented level since Gallup began polling in 1939. This strong sentiment has led both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump to focus significant attention on border security, deportation policies, and immigration pathways in their campaigns.

Key comparison of Trump and Harris on key immigration policies:

Border security

Trump: Proposes expanding the border wall, deploying military at the border, and hiring 10,000 more agents.

More From This Section

Harris: Supports a bipartisan approach, adding agents and drug detection technology, while addressing root causes of migration.

Pathways to citizenship

Trump: Opposes pathways for undocumented immigrants, focusing on mass deportations.

Harris: Advocates an "earned pathway" to citizenship for long-term undocumented residents.

H-1B visas

Trump: Plans strict requirements for H-1B visas and ideological screening, while proposing automatic green cards for select foreign graduates.

Harris: Supports H-1B work authorisation for spouses but has not stated a position on green card caps.

Asylum

Trump: Proposes reinstating “Remain in Mexico” and Title 42 policies to limit asylum claims.

Harris: Seeks a balanced asylum policy, preserving protections for families and minors.

DACA and Dreamers

Trump: Opposes DACA, plans to end protections for Dreamers.

Harris: Supports DACA, advocating permanent protections and pathways to citizenship for Dreamers.

What Harris proposes

Kamala Harris has framed immigration as a need for "comprehensive reform," advocating a dual approach that strengthens border security while expanding legal pathways for those seeking residence. Her key proposals include:

< Adding 1,500 border security agents and increasing detection technology to intercept drug smuggling

< Creating an “earned pathway to citizenship” for long-term undocumented residents

< Increasing the number of family and employment-based visas by 250,000 over five years

Harris, addressing a crowd in Douglas, Arizona, in September, stressed on the balance between security and inclusivity: “We need clear, legal pathways for people seeking to come into our country, and we must make our current system work better.” Harris has further committed to working with Congress to establish citizenship pathways for those contributing to American society.

H-1B visas and green cards

Harris also supports expanded work authorisation for H-1B visa holders’ spouses. However, she remains quiet on the matter of country-specific caps on green cards. During her 2019 campaign, she endorsed lifting these caps, acknowledging that over 95% of green card applicants are from India, China, the Philippines, and Vietnam. "Kamala believes we must do more to eliminate discriminatory backlogs and protect immigrant workers," her campaign team previously said.

Trump’s plan for immigration

Donald Trump, in contrast, has proposed the “largest deportation operation in American history,” with the plan to remove millions of undocumented migrants using military support if necessary. His focus has been on strict border enforcement, with promises to:

< “Seal the border and stop the migrant invasion”

< Use military troops on the US-Mexico border and build additional detention facilities

< Reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy, requiring asylum-seekers to stay in Mexico while awaiting their court dates

During his previous tenure, Trump attempted to limit H-1B visas and proposed wage increases for visa holders, although this policy was eventually blocked in court. His current campaign suggests a more stringent stance, with potential “ideological screenings” for applicants and an end to birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants.

Legal immigration and skilled workers

Harris backs measures that increase access to employment-based green cards by 13% through 2030, with her campaign focusing on the role immigrants play in economic development. Trump, on the other hand, has made his opposition to expanded pathways clear, proposing to restrict family-based immigration to the immediate families of US citizens and raising requirements for H-1B visas.

Approach to border security

Harris has advocated for a bipartisan border security proposal, aimed at bolstering agent numbers and drug detection technology. She has also focused on the causes of migration, such as economic hardship in Central America, as part of her plan to manage immigration more sustainably.

Trump’s approach has focused on building the border wall, a hallmark of his 2016 campaign. His proposed measures include increasing the number of border agents by 10,000, deploying military resources to enforce immigration laws, and potentially reviving the family separation policy for illegal border crossers.

Asylum policies

Harris has voiced support for preserving asylum protections while implementing reforms. Her position involves:

< Limiting asylum applications during surges

< Ensuring protections for minors and families fleeing violence

Trump advocates a zero-tolerance asylum approach, aiming to reduce asylum opportunities significantly. His plans include reviving the "Remain in Mexico" policy and suspending asylum applications from those who cross the border unlawfully.

DACA and 'Dreamers'

Harris supports Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) protections, which safeguard those brought to the US as children from deportation. She has proposed:

< Making DACA protections permanent through legislation

< Creating a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers

In contrast, Trump opposes DACA and has indicated plans to end these protections, citing that no pathway to citizenship should be available for undocumented individuals, including Dreamers.

Mass deportations

While Harris opposes mass deportations, Trump has proposed large-scale deportation operations involving the military, police, and National Guard. Trump's approach also includes setting up detention facilities to hold those awaiting deportation, with references to invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 for removing individuals without due process.

Automatic green cards for graduates: In a shift, Trump proposes automatic green cards for foreign graduates of US universities with advanced degrees, citing this as a means to retain skilled individuals within the country.

Reduction in immigration backlogs: Trump’s campaign has suggested streamlining certain legal pathways, although with strict ideological vetting, to create a more efficient system that reduces delays for applicants who meet specific criteria.

Only illegal immigrants need to fear Trump

“Indians should fear a Trump presidency on many levels,” said Russell A Stamets, partner at Circle of Counsels, about the Republican. “Trump has been vulgarly transparent in his contempt for immigrants, particularly non-white immigrants.”

Trump’s support for Project 2025, a Conservative group’s radical proposals on governance and immigration, has heightened concerns among diasporas.

The Indian-American community, with a population of over 5.4 million, plays a vital role in the US economy.

“A Trump presidency will complicate the economic and personal lives of many Indians, and this should be a major factor when considering whether to move to or deal with the United States,” Stamets added.

Despite concerns, not all view Trump as a threat to Indian immigrants. Ajay Sharma, founder of Abhinav Immigration Services, believes a Trump presidency could benefit Indians. “If Trump wins it’s good news for Indians,” Sharma told Business Standard. “Trump opposes illegal immigration, not immigration as a whole. Most Indians follow legal routes, so they shouldn’t be worried.”

Sharma pointed out that Trump previously voiced support for skilled immigration policies similar to those in Canada and Australia. He added, “The personal rapport between Trump and Modi is well known. This relationship could strengthen mobility agreements, which would be positive for Indians.”