Airtel Axis Bank credit card: Lounge access ends, cashback rules revised

Axis Bank is changing the benefits structure of a popular credit card, tightening cashback rules and removing airport lounge access effective from April 12. Adjustments for Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card change how cardholders earn rewards, particularly for bill payments.

While the headline cashback rates remain unchanged, the way the rewards are calculated will now depend on how much a customer spends in the general 1 per cent cashback category.

Cashback caps now tied to overall spending

Earlier, the card offered straightforward monthly cashback limits on telecom and utility payments. Under the new structure, these caps will depend on the amount of “base cashback” earned in the same statement cycle. Base cashback refers to the 1 per cent reward earned on regular card spending such as shopping or other eligible transactions.

The rvised system works as follows: 25 per cent cashback on Airtel mobile, broadband and DTH payments will now be capped at twice the base cashback earned in the same billing cycle. 10 per cent cashback on utility payments will be capped at the same amount as the base cashback earned. The 1 per cent base cashback continues to apply on other eligible spending. This effectively means customers must use the card for regular purchases to unlock higher cashback benefits on telecom and utility bills. For instance: If a customer spends Rs 10,000 in general categories, they earn Rs 100 as base cashback, allowing up to Rs 200 cashback on Airtel payments and Rs 100 on utility payments.

If the card is used only for bill payments, the base cashback would be zero, meaning no cashback would be earned on Airtel or utility spending. Changes in food and entertainment benefits The bank is also replacing some popular cashback categories with partner-linked rewards. 10 per cent cashback on Swiggy and BigBasket will be discontinued. 10 per cent value back on Zomato, Blinkit and District Movies will continue, but the reward will be credited to the respective partner wallets instead of the credit card statement. These rewards will be capped at Rs 200 per partner per month per primary card and require a minimum order value of Rs 499 on Zomato and Blinkit. Wallet loads and gift card purchases will not qualify.