Investors play safe: Liquid funds dominate debt mutual fund flows

Debt-oriented mutual funds continued to attract healthy inflows in February 2026, although the pace slowed compared with the previous month as institutional treasury allocations tapered after a strong start to the year.

According to industry data released by AMFI, debt mutual fund categories recorded net inflows of ₹42,106 crore in February, significantly lower than the ₹74,827 crore seen in January.

"The moderation suggests that while liquidity in the system remained supportive, the surge in treasury redeployment that typically occurs after year-end had begun to ease," said Nehal Meshram, Senior Analyst – Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India.

Despite the slowdown, investor interest remained firmly concentrated in short-term and liquid categories, highlighting a cautious approach toward interest rate risks.

Liquid funds dominate inflows Among debt mutual fund categories, liquid funds emerged as the biggest beneficiaries, attracting ₹59,077 crore in inflows during February. These funds primarily invest in very short-term debt instruments and are widely used by corporates and institutional investors for short-term cash management. " This continued preference for liquid and short-maturity categories indicates that investors, particularly corporates and institutions, prioritised cash management, accrual opportunities, and minimal mark-to-market risk over taking aggressive duration bets. However, flow patterns within liquidity-focused categories were mixed," said Meshram. Money market funds followed with inflows of ₹6,267 crore, while low-duration funds added ₹2,329 crore, reflecting continued demand for products offering stable accrual income with limited interest rate risk.

The preference for these categories suggests investors are prioritising liquidity, steady carry returns and minimal mark-to-market volatility, rather than taking aggressive bets on longer-duration bonds. Overnight funds witnessed net outflows of Rs 14,006 crore, likely reflecting a shift of assets into liquid funds as investors moved slightly further out on the curve to capture better carry with minimal additional risk. Ultra-short duration funds also saw outflows of Rs 4,374 crore, indicating selective demand even within shorter-maturity segments. Meanwhile, duration-oriented and accrual-focused categories continued to face weak flows. Corporate bond funds saw outflows of Rs 2,302 crore, while short-duration funds and banking & PSU funds recorded outflows of Rs 1,917 crore and Rs 1,473 crore, respectively. Additionally, dynamic bond, medium-to-long duration, and long-duration funds experienced persistent outflows, reflecting ongoing investor caution toward interest-rate-sensitive segments despite a broader easing narrative.