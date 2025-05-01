Alkem Lab's Sarvesh Singh buys duplex on Mumbai's Carter road for Rs 174 cr

Sarvesh Singh, executive director of Alkem Laboratories, has bought a sea-facing duplex at ultra-luxury project, Supreme ArtHouse in Mumbai's Bandra for a whopping Rs 174 crore.

The sea-facing duplex is spread across 12,148 square feet and occupies two entire floors.

The transaction attracted a stamp duty of Rs 10.44 crore.

Developer Supreme Universal, claims this is one of the largest sea-facing residential deals in Bandra.

Strategically located at Carter Road, this residence offers unrestricted views of the Arabian Sea on three sides. With only one apartment per floor, Supreme ArtHouse epitomises privacy, spaciousness, and understated elegance in one of Mumbai’s most aspirational neighbourhoods.

“We understand the ultra-luxury segment deeply – from refined design sensibilities to what today’s discerning customer truly desires,” said Sunny Bijlani, Joint Managing Director, Supreme Universal. “While such transactions are more commonly seen in South Mumbai or Worli, this deal marks the largest of its kind on the Bandra seafront. At Supreme Universal, ultra-luxury is not just a segment – it’s our core strength and identity.”

Also Read

Sarvesh Singh in 2023 had booked another 3,413 square foot apartment in the Satguru Rendezvous project, in Bandra for Rs 33 crore according to registration documents. The transaction was registered on June 15, and implied a price of Rs 98,000 per square foot. The project, being constructed by Satguru Builders, is located on Turner Road, a street with tremendous redevelopment activity. Established in 1982, Supreme Universal has emerged as a front-runner in luxury and boutique real estate development across Mumbai and Pune.

In December 2024, Seema Singh, one of the promoters of Alkem Laboratories, had purchased a luxury penthouse at Lodha Sea Face, Worli, Mumbai, from Macrotech Developers for Rs 185 crore. The apartment, located on the 30th floor of the A-Wing, spans 14,866 sq. ft.

In June 2024, Singh sold a 0.3% stake in the pharma company for Rs 177 crore through an open market transaction. Seema Singh offloaded 3.58 lakh shares at Rs 4,956 apiece, according to the block deal data on the NSE.

The family of industrialist JP Taparia likely holds the record for India’s most expensive apartment deal following a Rs 369 crore transaction in 2023. The family had purchased a sea-view luxury triplex apartment in Malabar Hill locality of south Mumbai from the Lodha Group — paying Rs 19.07 crore in stamp duties alone.

The apartment is part of the super-luxury Lodha Malabar residential tower and touches both the Arabian Sea and the Hanging Gardens.