SBI's custom home insurance is here: How it compares to other plans?

SBI General Insurance has launched Flexi Home Insurance policy, aimed at both homeowners and tenants. This flexible insurance product is designed to protect not only the structure of homes but also contents and additional risks, all customizable to suit individual needs.

A flexible approach to home protection

According to the SBI General’s statement the Flexi Home Insurance policy allows customers to design their own plan with a basic mandatory ‘Fire’ cover at its core, while offering a suite of add-ons including:

Natural calamity coverage

Burglary and theft protection

Valuable item protection

Alternative accommodation expenses

Policyholders also benefit from discounts for opting for multiple optional covers, making the product both versatile and economical.

Speaking on the launch, Subramanyam Brahmajosyula, chief product & marketing officer at SBI General Insurance, said, “Every home is unique, and so are its protection needs. With Flexi Home Insurance, we empower customers to choose the level of protection that suits them while ensuring financial security against unforeseen events.”

Key features of SBI General Flexi Home Insurance

Mandatory Fire Cover: Basic protection against fire is required under all plans

Customizable Add-ons: Choose from natural disasters, burglary, valuable items, and more

Coverage for Both Owners and Renters: Tailored protection for varied residential needs

One-Time Long-Term Payment: Premium payable once for a tenure of up to 20 years

Discounts on Multiple Covers: Cost-effective flexibility for broader coverage

Protection for Structure and Contents: Comprehensive security for both physical property and possessions

Long-term peace of mind

One of the standout features of this policy is its long-term tenure, with a one-time premium payment offering coverage for up to 20 years, a rare option in the home insurance market. This is especially attractive to homeowners looking for uninterrupted protection and peace of mind over the long term.

Backed by strong performance

This product launch comes on the back of a strong performance year for SBI General. According to the company’s statement in FY 2024-25, it recorded an impressive 112 per cent growth in Gross Written Premium, reaching Rs 14,140 crore. Its accolades include awards for Best Claims Settlement ratio and General Insurance Company of the Year.

Similar home insurance products in the market

Several insurers offer competitive alternatives that reflect a similar customer-first philosophy:

HDFC ERGO Home Shield Policy

Comprehensive protection against fire, flood, burglary, and electrical/mechanical breakdown

No depreciation on contents up to 10 years old

Optional cover for portable electronics and automatic inclusion of new assets

Add-ons include hotel stay and rent for temporary accommodation

Discounts up to 30 per cent for home safety features

ICICI Lombard Complete Home Protect Policy

Covers owned and rented homes including appliances, furniture, and jewelry

Insures against natural disasters, terrorism, and water damage

Covers alternate accommodation costs

Long-term policy tenure up to 5 years

Claims settled within 7 days with proper documentation

Bajaj Allianz My Home Insurance All Risk Policy