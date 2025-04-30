EPFO makes pension claims smoother: 5 updates you should know about

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on April 17 introduced updates designed to make pension withdrawals easier and quicker. The main changes include:

Self-declared advances under Para 68B (7) for home improvements

Removal of bank-document uploads and employer approval for seeding bank accounts with Universal Account Number (UAN)

Facial-authentication UAN activation via the UMANG app

Simplified transfer claims with a revamped Form 13

Revised dearness relief rates for pensioners

The updates that cut paperwork and strengthen digital processes aim to shorten turnaround times and reduce claim rejections.

Self-declaration simplifies home-improvement withdrawals

Also Read

The circular allowed EPFO members to claim funds for home additions or alterations under Para 68B (7) with a simple declaration that five years have passed since house completion — and without proof of any earlier PF advance. Poorva Prakash, partner, Deloitte India notes, the step “eliminates the need for multiple supporting documents, reduces the paperwork burden, and enables faster processing, as field offices will no longer need to verify physical documents.”

Paperwork cut

The circular did away with uploading cheque-leaf or attested passbook images and it removed employer sign-off for bank-account seeding. Members can now link their bank details directly on the EPF portal. According to Prakash, this change will slash claim rejections due to poor-quality uploads and give members a smoother, faster experience.

IT upgrades

With EPFO’s back-end software handling eligibility checks and approvals automatically, withdrawal claims, which once took 10–15 working days, are expected to be settled in under a week. “Claim processing will be much faster and therefore accelerate settlement under new systems,” says Prakash.

Secure digital access via UMANG

The UMANG app’s Aadhaar-linked facial-authentication feature (introduced April 8) pre-populates member data to ensure accuracy and guard against fraud. While initially for UAN activation, these safeguards are set to extend to full PF withdrawal requests, marrying speed with security.

Other notable updates in 2025