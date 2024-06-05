All you should know about Adani One and ICICI Bank's co-branded credit card

The Adani Group, led by Gautam Adani, has forayed into retail finance through a co-branded credit card partnership with ICICI Bank and Visa. This marks a significant move for the conglomerate, venturing into a competitive market currently dominated by Tata, Reliance, and Aditya Birla groups.

The Adani One ICICI Bank credit cards offer a unique proposition for frequent travelers.The card is designed in a way that it will offer a 7% reward on spends incurred within the Adani One app ecosystem for services like train, flight, hotel bookings, Adani-owned airports and Trainman, an online train booking platform.

This launch coincides with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' aggressive expansion into financial services. Last year, Ambani's retail unit and SBI launched a co-branded credit card on the RuPay payment network.

It also follows similar co-branded credit card offerings by Aditya Birla Group, which launched co-branded credit cards with SBI and AU Small Finance Bank.

The card will offer discounts and rewards on duty free shopping, lounge benefits and many such programmes.

Key features of the Adani One ICICI Bank Credit Cards:

Earn up to 7% reward points on Adani Group spends.

Airport benefits like free lounge access, meet-and-greet services, and priority parking.

Discounts on duty-free shopping and airport dining.

Reward points on groceries, utilities, and international spends.

Two variants are available:

Adani One ICICI Bank Signature Credit Card (Rs. 5,000 annual fee with Rs. 9,000 joining benefits)

Adani One ICICI Bank Platinum Credit Card (Rs. 750 annual fee with Rs. 5,000 joining benefits)

"The cards come with a plethora of benefits designed to enhance the cardholders’ lifestyle and elevate their airport and travel experience. They offer up to 7 per cent Adani Reward Points on spends across the Adani Group consumer ecosystem like the Adani One app, where one can book flights, hotels, trains, buses, and cabs; Adani-managed airports; Adani CNG pumps; Adani Electricity bills, and Trainman, an online train booking platform," a company statement said.

In December 2022, Adani Group launched the Adani One app as ’a step forward’ in the company’s digital journey. The co-branded card would also offer an array of benefits, including welcome benefits like free air tickets and airport privileges like premium lounge access, Pranaam Meet & Greet Service, porter, valet and premium car parking. Card users also get privileges like discounts on shopping at duty-free outlets and on F&B spends at the airports, and benefits like free movie tickets and Adani Reward Points on groceries, utilities, and international spends.

Key benefits of the Adani One ICICI Signature Credit Card:

7% Reward points on Adani One ecosystem

Earn 1.5% as Adani Reward points on other domestic spend categories (excluding fuel and rent payment)

Earn 2% as Adani Reward points on intrnational spend category

Earn 0.5% as Adani Reward points on utility and insurance spends

Joining Benefits

Hotel voucher worth Rs 2,000 on card activation

Holiday voucher Rs 2,000 on card activation

Earn Rs 5,000 flight voucher on spend of Rs 25,000 within 60 days of card activation

Milestone Benefits

Annual fee waiver in spends of Rs 6,00,000 and above in a calendar year

Exclusive Benefits on Adani One Airport

Enjoy 2 Meet and Greet services per year (1 on card activation and second on Rs3 Lakh spend)

Enjoy 4 premium lounge upgrades every quarter

Avail 4 valet parking every year

Avail 4 premium car parking every year on card activation

Avail 8 porter services every year

Airport Lounge

Enjoy 2 complimentary international lounge access per year after card activation

Enjoy 4 complimentary domestic lounge access per quarter after card activation

BookMyShow Offer

Avail 50% off upto Rs 500 twice every month on BookMyShow after card activation

Fuel

Avail 1% fuel surcharge waiver on all fuel transactions of up to Rs 4,000 at any fuel outlet

Adani One Platinum Credit Card

Welcome vouchers worth Rs 5000 on card activation

3% Reward points on Adani One ecosystem

Exclusive benefits of 4 Porter and 2 premium Car parking services per year at Adani managed airports

8 Domestic lounge access and premium upgrades at Adani managed airports

Buy one ticket and get 25% off upto Rs 100 on the second ticket, twice every month through BookMyShow

Earn 1% as Adani Reward points on all other domestic spends categories (excluding fuel and rent payment)

Earn 1.5% as Adani Reward points on international spends category

Earn 0.5% as Adani Reward points on utility and insurance spends

Enjoy 2 complimentary domestic lounge accesses per quarter after card activation

Avail 1% fuel surcharge waiver on all fuel transactions of up to Rs 4,000 at any fuel outlet

Joining Benefits

Hotel voucher worth Rs 1,000 on card activation

Holiday voucher worth Rs 2,000 on card activation

Earn Rs 2,000 flight voucher on spends of Rs 10,000 within 60 days of card activation

Milestone Benefits

Annual fee waiver in spends of Rs 3,00,000 and above in a calendar year

Exclusive Benefits on Adani Operated Airport