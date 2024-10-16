New portal for filing I-T returns aims to simplify work for taxpayers

Anticipated impact on taxpayers according to experts

The transition to Project IEC 3.0 is expected to have several positive implications for taxpayers:

Reduced grievances: With improvements in technology and infrastructure, the number of complaints related to e-filing is anticipated to decrease significantly.

User-friendly experience: A streamlined process will likely encourage more taxpayers to file their returns electronically, potentially increasing compliance rates.

Timely refunds: Faster processing times could mean that taxpayers receive their refunds more quickly than under the previous system.