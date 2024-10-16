Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

New portal for filing I-T returns aims to simplify work for taxpayers

Before launching the new portal, the Income Tax Department is seeking feedback from the public and stakeholders

TAX
TAX(Photo: Shutterstock)
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
The Income Tax department plans an upgraded e-filing platform that users will find simpler to use for filing returns. ITR E-Filing Portal 3.0 will offer a more seamless and secure process, according to an internal circular dated October 8.
 

Overview of project IEC 3.0
 
According to an internal circular dated October 8, the new portal is expected to maintain the core functionalities of its predecessor while introducing several improvements.
 

Public suggestions before launching the ITR E-filing 3.0
 
The department has sought public and stakeholder feedback for the ITR e-filing 3.0 portal, aiming to make it more user-friendly. A committee will be formed to collect input from a range of stakeholders, including taxpayers, tax professionals, and department officers. Headed by a senior officer of at least the rank of Commissioner of Income Tax (CIT), the committee will focus on gathering feedback on the strengths and weaknesses of the current system and identifying areas for enhancement in IEC 3.0. The committee will be set up within a week of the order, and all recommendations are to be submitted by November 30, 2024.
 
Anticipated impact on taxpayers according to experts
 
The transition to Project IEC 3.0 is expected to have several positive implications for taxpayers:
 
Reduced grievances: With improvements in technology and infrastructure, the number of complaints related to e-filing is anticipated to decrease significantly.
 
User-friendly experience: A streamlined process will likely encourage more taxpayers to file their returns electronically, potentially increasing compliance rates.
 
Timely refunds: Faster processing times could mean that taxpayers receive their refunds more quickly than under the previous system.

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

