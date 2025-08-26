Anil Kapoor, son Harsh Varrdhan buy Rs 5 cr flat in Mumbai's Bandra West

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, along with his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, has bought an apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for Rs. 5 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate marketplace squareyards.com. The transaction was registered in August 2025.

According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment bought by Anil Kapoor and his son is located in The Smoky Hill CHS Ltd.. It has a built-up area of 1,165 sq. ft and carpet area of 970.71 sq.ft. The deal also includes one garage space. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 30 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.