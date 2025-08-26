Home / Finance / Personal Finance / How to clear your 25-yr home loan in 10 years and save lakhs in interest

How to clear your 25-yr home loan in 10 years and save lakhs in interest

Rohit & Neha Cleared Their ₹50 Lakh Home Loan 15 Years Early - Here's How You Can Too

home loan
If you pay one additional EMI of ₹40,000 annually, it directly reduces your outstanding principal.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 8:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
For most homebuyers, the biggest financial burden is the home loan EMI. What many don’t realise is that in the initial years, 90% of their payments go towards interest, not principal. But with a smart repayment strategy, you can cut a 25-year loan to just 10 years, saving lakhs in interest.
 
The Problem
 
Take this common scenario:
 
Loan: ₹50 lakh
 
Interest Rate: 8.5%
 
Tenure: 25 years

Also Read

Home loan rate in August starts from 7.35%: Check banks' offerings here

SBI raises home loan rates by 25 bps: Check what its rivals are offering

Home loans at 7.35%: See how much you will have to pay across lenders

Premium

Lower home loan EMIs spark increased buyer interest amid repo rate cuts

Home loan rates in July: PSU banks start at 7.35%, private lenders at 7.90%

 
EMI: ₹40,000 per month
 After one year, you’ve paid ₹4.8 lakh, but only ₹60,000 reduces your loan. The bank takes the rest (₹4.2 lakh) as interest.
 
That’s why so many borrowers feel like their principal never reduces, even after years of EMIs.
 
Certified financial planner Vijay Maheswari explains the strategy to finish the home loan in just 10 years: 
 
1. Pay 1 Extra EMI Every Year
 
If you pay one additional EMI of ₹40,000 annually, it directly reduces your outstanding principal.
 
This simple step alone cuts your tenure from 25 years to 20 years.
 
2. Increase EMI by 7.5% Every Year
 
Let’s say you start with ₹40,000 EMI. Next year, you raise it to ₹43,000. Then ₹46,200 the year after, and so on.
 
This increase keeps pace with salary growth.
 
Result: Loan tenure drops to 12 years.
 
3. Combine Both Steps
 
Do both: extra EMI + 7.5% annual increase.
 
Outcome: Loan finishes in just 10 years.
 
You save over ₹35–40 lakh in interest, depending on your loan size.
 
Real-Life Example
 
Let’s take Rohit & Neha Sharma from Pune, both IT professionals.
 
They took a ₹50 lakh home loan in 2024 at 8.5% for 25 years.
 
EMI = ₹40,000
 
If they do nothing:
 
By 2049, they’ll pay back ₹1.2 crore (₹70 lakh in interest).
 
But they decide to apply the 2-step strategy:
 
Each year, they add 1 extra EMI (₹40,000)
 
Plus, they increase EMI by 7.5% annually (₹40,000 → ₹43,000 → ₹46,200, etc.)
 
Result:
 
Loan closes by 2034 instead of 2049
 
They pay back only ₹85 lakh total
 
Savings = ₹35 lakh+ in interest
 
They own their home 15 years earlier 
 
Key Takeaways for Borrowers
 
  •  Don’t stick to fixed EMIs for 25 years.
  • Use salary hikes to increase EMIs instead of lifestyle inflation.
  • Even one extra EMI a year makes a massive difference.
  •  Combine both hacks → become loan-free in a decade.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Surat stockbroking fraud: Avoid unregistered middlemen posing as brokers

India's offbeat travel insurance rises 45%, Seychelles up 115%, Vietnam 50%

Got SGBs? Here's when you can redeem early between Oct 2025 and Mar 2026

Budget behind the fun: How much Indians are spending on Spain's La Tomatina

Onam, Ganapati bring early August salary credit for govt staff, pensioners

Topics :home loan rate

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story