Are you considering permanent residency in Canada? Be prepared to pay more

If you're thinking about obtaining permanent residency in Canada, be prepared for increased costs. Application fees have risen to $419 (approx Rs 34,956), marking a 12% increase from the previous fee of $375.29 (approx Rs 31,310).

This increase, effective from April 30, aligns with Canada’s policy of adjusting permanent residence fees every two years in accordance with the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations.

Who will be affected by the fee increase?

The revised fees will impact various groups including the permit holder, family, humanitarian, and economic classes.

Key points to consider before applying

Before you apply for permanent residency, take note of the affected programmes and understand the revised fee structure. Remember, the fees for applying for permanent residence are updated biennially to reflect inflation. Payments can be made online using a credit or debit card. Once you’ve selected your fees, either log in or create an account to complete the payment. You can access past receipts through your transaction history.

New fee structure for permanent residency in Canada

Principal applicant and accompanying spouse or partner: Fee increased from $515 (approx Rs 42,965) to $575 (approx Rs 47,971).

Economic and pilot programmes: For programmes like the Provincial Nominee, Federal Skilled Worker, and Atlantic Immigration classes, fees for the principal applicant and accompanying spouse or partner have risen from $850 (approx Rs 70,914) to $950 (approx Rs 79,257). Fees for accompanying dependent children are now $260 (approx Rs 21,691), up from $230 (approx Rs 19,188).

Live-in caregiver and related programmes: The fee has increased to $635 (approx Rs 52,977) from $570 (approx Rs 47,554) for the principal applicant and accompanying spouse or partner. The cost for dependent children is now $175 (approx Rs 14,600), previously $155 (approx Rs 12,931).

Family reunification: The sponsorship fee is now $85 (approx Rs 7,091), up from $75 (approx Rs 6,257). Fees for sponsored principal applicants have risen to $545 (approx Rs 45,468), and $85 (approx Rs 7,091) for dependent children. Fees for accompanying spouses or partners, and dependent children, have increased to $635 (approx Rs 52,977) and $175 (approx Rs 14,600) respectively.

Increasing interest from Indian nationals

Indians remain among the top nationalities seeking permanent residency in Canada, with their numbers more than tripling since 2013. In 2022, 118,095 Indians obtained permanent residency, which is a 260% increase from the 32,828 in 2013. In the same year, Canada granted permanent residency to a record 437,000 individuals. The Canadian government aims to welcome 1.45 million new permanent residents by the end of 2025, highlighting the significant role of immigration in the country's labour force growth and demographic composition.