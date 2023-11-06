10% off on flights: What AU Small Finance Bank's travel credit card offers

The newly unveilded, AU- ixigo Travel Credit Card offers up to a 10 per cent discount on flight bookings, instant discounts on hotel bookings, and zero payment gateway charges for train bookings, among other deals, the companies said in a statement on November 2.
- The co-branded card offers travellers discounts of up to 10 per cent on flight, bus, and hotel bookings via the ixigo platform.
- The company said that benefits are designed for train travellers, including zero payment gateway charges for train bookings twice a month and rewarding reward points for both offline and online spending.
- The card provides access to up to 8 railway lounges and 8 domestic airport lounges per calendar year, along with one international lounge access per year (Priority Pass available upon request), making it unique among OTA travel credit cards.
- As a joining bonus, customers receive 1000 reward points and ixigo money worth Rs 1000 on their first successful transaction within the initial 30 days of card issuance.
- Customers also get a 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver on transactions, making driving more cost-effective.
- The card has an annual fee of Rs. 999 + GST, which is waived with just Rs. 1000 spending in the initial 30 days, and the annual fee for the following year is also waived with a minimum spend of Rs 1 Lakh in the preceding year.
- The card also offers a low international purchase fee of 1.99 per cent.
- AU Rewardz program for redeeming reward points on e-vouchers, merchandise, mobile/DTH recharges, and travel bookings.
- Card Liability Cover with zero liability for fraudulent transactions post-loss reporting.
- Credit Shield coverage up to INR 1.5 Lakhs.
- Contactless card usage for secure, quick payments under Rs 5,000 without a PIN.
- XpressEMI to convert transactions of Rs 2,000 or more into EMI options.
- Free lifetime Add-on Cards to share benefits with loved ones.