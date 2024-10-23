The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has issued updated guidelines for individuals seeking to avail of the RuPay-exclusive airport lounge access available through their RuPay-enabled cards. These updated guidelines include provisions for complimentary access and they will be implemented starting January 1. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp “RuPay has set up an Exclusive Lounge at T3 departure terminal of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. This is the first exclusive lounge of RuPay at Departure Pier 11, T3D, near Boarding Gate number 41… RuPay exclusive lounge offers a wide spread of food, drinks and entertainment that differentiates it from other lounges in T3 Departure at IGI Airport. RuPay exclusive lounge promises pleasant stay, excellent spread of menu and first of its kind entertainment experience for their patrons.”

Access for RuPay credit cardholders

Access to the lounge is reserved for RuPay customers of select, platinum, or higher cards. Entry will be based on a spend-driven model managed through the RuPay Benefit Management System (RBMS). Member banks and card issuers are required to share eligible cardholder details on a quarterly basis to ensure seamless lounge access.



Spend-based lounge access tiers

Tier-I: Cardholders with quarterly spends between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000 will receive two complimentary lounge visits.

Tier-II: Those spending between Rs 50,001 and Rs 100,000 will be eligible for four complimentary visits.

Tier-III: For spends between Rs 100,001 and Rs 5,00,000, cardholders can enjoy eight complimentary visits.

Tier-IV: Cardholders with quarterly spending of over Rs 500,001 will have unlimited lounge visits.