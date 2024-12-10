Australian permanent residency: How to apply for National Innovation Visa

Want to live in Australia? You now have a new option with the National Innovation Visa (NIV), which replaced the Global Talent Visa (Subclass 858) on December 6, 2024.

The Australian government has introduced the NIV to attract individuals with exceptional skills and achievements who can contribute to the country’s economic development. Areas of focus include advanced technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, biotechnology, and medical innovation.

The Migration Amendment Instrument 2024, which came into effect on December 6, provides detailed instructions about the application process. The fee for the visa starts at AUD 4,840 (approximately Rs 2.6 lakh).

What is the National Innovation Visa?

The NIV is a permanent residency visa for individuals who can demonstrate exceptional and outstanding achievements in eligible fields. Successful applicants must prove their ability to contribute meaningfully to Australia's economy, community, and international standing.

Permanent residency benefits

More From This Section

Holders of the National Innovation Visa are granted permanent residency, which includes the right to live, work, and study in Australia. After meeting certain criteria, they may also qualify for Australian citizenship.

Applicants need a nomination from an Australian citizen, permanent resident, or organisation, as well as an invitation from the Department of Home Affairs to apply.

Who can apply?

The NIV targets individuals in four categories:

Innovative investors: Priority is given to investments that demonstrate meaningful contributions to Australia’s economic and innovative sectors.

Entrepreneurs: Emerging and established entrepreneurs with proven success, particularly in state-led initiatives.

Global researchers: Researchers with strong academic records, significant publications, high citation counts, and prestigious awards.

Athletes and creatives: Exceptional individuals who can represent Australia globally and contribute to its development in their field.

Key changes from the Global Talent Visa are:

< The name has changed from Global Talent Visa (Subclass 858) to National Innovation Visa (Subclass 858).

< The role of the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Global Business and Talent Attraction has been abolished.

< Applicants now require a written invitation from the Minister to apply.

< Proof of exceptional achievements aligned with the invitation is mandatory.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, “In the lead up to establishing the NIV, from November 29, 2024 the Department will no longer accept Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the Global Talent program.”

Benefits of the NIV

Permanent residency: Allows holders to live, work, and study in Australia indefinitely.

Flexibility: The age cap of 55 years has been removed. Applicants with less than functional English can pay an additional fee instead of meeting language requirements.

Broad eligibility: Applicants from diverse sectors can qualify, provided they meet the criteria for exceptional achievement.

How to apply

The process consists of three steps:

1. Expression of interest: Submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) to the Department of Home Affairs.

2. Invitation/Unique Identifier: If successful, receive an invitation and a Unique Identifier (UI) for the application.

3. Visa application: Apply for the visa using your UI through ImmiAccount.

"Applications submitted before December 6, 2024 will be assessed under previous regulations. Any applications lodged from this date onward will follow the updated process," according to Australia’s Department of Home Affairs.