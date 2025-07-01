Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Average home prices to rise 4-6% after double-digit growth in last 2 years

Average home prices to rise 4-6% after double-digit growth in last 2 years

With supply expected to continue exceeding demand, inventory levels should inch up this and next financial year, said Crisil

real estate, realty, loans
Crisil analysed 75 real estate companies, accounting for around 35 per cent of the residential sales in the country.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
Housing prices are likely to rise by an average 4-6 per cent in the medium term after recording a double-digit growth in the last two financial years, according to Crisil Ratings.

"Residential real estate developers will see stable sales growth this fiscal and the next as demand steadies after three years of post-pandemic recovery. Demand or volume is seen rising 5-7 per cent and average prices 4-6 per cent," Crisil said in a statement.

With supply expected to continue exceeding demand, inventory levels should inch up this and next financial year, it added.

However, the rating agency said that strong collections and deleveraged balance sheets of developers will keep their credit profiles healthy.

Crisil has analysed 75 real estate companies, accounting for around 35 per cent of the residential sales in the country.

During the three financial years, the rating agency said that sales in value terms clocked a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 26 per cent, and demand (volumes) clocked 14 per cent CAGR, with the balance being contributed by the growth in realisations.

Last fiscal, demand was flat because of elevated capital values and delays in launches in some cities due to state elections and changes in property registration rules.

"This fiscal and next, demand growth is expected to rebound, driven by improving affordability on account of lower interest rates and normalisation of price growth," Crisil said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

