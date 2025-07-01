Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Small savings rates unchanged for Q2FY26: Check what you'll earn

Small savings rates unchanged for Q2FY26: Check what you'll earn

Despite RBI's rate cuts, the government has kept PPF, NSC, SCSS and other small savings scheme rates unchanged for July-September 2025. Here's the full list of interest rates you'll earn this quarter

Small savings, rate cuts
Small savings, rate cuts
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a move that will come as a relief to conservative investors, the government has kept the interest rates of small savings schemes, such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC), and Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), unchanged for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
 
This decision comes despite a cumulative 1 per cent repo rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) over the past few months.
 
The unchanged rates will apply for the quarter from July 1 to September 30, 2025, according to the latest circular issued by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, on June 30.
 

What are the current rates?

These post office schemes, often preferred by risk-averse households, continue to offer attractive interest rates. Here are the applicable rates for Q2 of FY26:
 
Savings Deposit – 4.0 per cent
 
1-Year Time Deposit – 6.9 per cent
 
2-Year Time Deposit – 7.0 per cent
 
3-Year Time Deposit – 7.1 per cent
 
5-Year Time Deposit – 7.5 per cent
 
5-Year Recurring Deposit – 6.7 per cent
 
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) – 8.2 per cent
 
Monthly Income Account Scheme – 7.4 per cent
 
National Savings Certificate (NSC) – 7.7 per cent
 
Public Provident Fund (PPF) – 7.1 per cent
 
Kisan Vikas Patra – 7.5 per cent (maturity in 115 months)
 
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) – 8.2 per cent
 

How rates are decided

Small savings scheme rates are reviewed quarterly. According to the recommendations of the Shyamala Gopinath Committee, rates should ideally be set 25-100 basis points above government bond yields of comparable maturities.
 
However, the government has the discretion to deviate from this formula, and has done so on several occasions, especially when it sees merit in protecting household incomes or maintaining retail investor interest.
 

Last revision

 
The most recent revision in small savings interest rates happened in Q4FY24. Then, the 3-year time deposit rate was increased to 7.1 per cent and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana to 8.2 per cent. Since April 2024, all other rates have remained stable.
 
For savers looking for steady, government-backed returns, post office schemes remain a strong option in the current rate environment

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Only seasoned investors should opt for corporate bonds rated below AA

Sebi cracks down on 'pump and dump': How it works, what you should do

Tax deadline to train ticket cost: Key financial changes from July

Bank holidays in July 2025: Here's the national and state-wise list

Premium

Buying a home? Consider co-ownership, check well-connected suburbs

Topics :Small savings interest ratesPPFBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story