Avocado to Medjool dates: Exotic fruits that Indians can't stop eating

Vibrant pink dragon fruit, horned kiwano, hairy Rambutan: These are names of exotic fruits that Indians can’t have enough of, no matter the price.

“Recently, a colleague treated us to Uzbekistan plums – they were delicious and I have never eaten anything like them,” says Parag Nagpal, a journalist in Delhi.

Chayanika, who is 14 and studies in a school, “relishes” exotic fruits and his father is happy buying because he “finds solace in the idea that it helps him replace junk food like chocolates.”

Fruits are part of a balanced diet and a source of essential minerals and vitamins. India had 3,000 hectares under cultivation for dragon fruit in 2023, according to data from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), a government organisation. Cultivation is expected to increase to 50,000 hectares in five years. India has 5,000 hectares under cultivation for kiwi, yielding 16,000 metric tonnes in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) compared to negligible production in FY10, according to data from the agriculture ministry.



Producers and marketers say the domestic market for exotic fruits is valued at Rs 3,000 crore and core demand is in the four metro cities, state capitals and tourist spots. Indian farmers are cultivating exotic and premium fruits like avocados, blueberries and dragon fruit to meet domestic demand and for exports. Such fruits offer up to 50 per cent higher returns, according to experts. The agriculture ministry has identified 10 internationally popular exotic fruit crops as commercially important. State horticulture departments have been asked to expand cultivation of avocado, blueberry, dragon fruit, figs, kiwi, mangosteen, persimmon, passion fruit, rambutan and strawberries.



Avocado comes from Central America and Mexico and is loved for its creamy and nutty flavour with a smooth texture. In the past three years, India’s avocado imports have grown by over 450 per cent. India imported more than 2210 metric tonnes of avocado in FY23 – mostly from Kenya, South Africa, Netherlands, Peru and Chile, according to Sarthak Ahuja, a chartered accountant who runs a YouTube channel that has almost 30,000 followers.

Medjool dates, which have a rich, caramel-like flavour with a chewy texture, are the diet of health-conscious consumers. Black Mission Figs from Spain have a honey-like taste and a soft and chewy texture that is of use for gourmet food enthusiasts and high-end culinary applications. The dragon fruit (Pitaya) of Central America is mildly sweet and has a crunchy texture and it is favoured for health benefits and unique appearance. Mangosteen from Southeast Asia, Kiwi cultivated in New Zealand, blueberries from North America and Goji berries from China too are in demand in India.



Are these pricey fruits healthy? “As a fitness coach, I prefer and recommend my clients to incorporate a variety of globally sourced dry and fresh fruits as they can significantly enhance the diet,” says Jashan Vij, who lives in Chandigarh.

“The demand has definitely grown for all exotic dry and fresh fruits with an increase in people’s purchasing power. Dieticians actively promote such dry fruits as super foods which are trickling into healthy recipes now,” says Sumit Narang, the founder of Delhi-based SBN Foods, which sells premium dry and fresh fruits. Almonds sell for Rs 700-4,000/kg, depending on quality and place of origin. Pine nuts, rare to get, sell at Rs 7,000-8000 per kg.



What about the quantity and timing of consumption of these exotic fruits? "For dry fruits like almonds, dates, and walnuts, a typical serving size is around 20-30 grams per day. This equates to approximately a small handful of almonds or a few dates, which provide a concentrated source of nutrients and energy. Fresh fruits, such as a medium-sized avocado, a cup of blueberries, can be consumed in one to two servings daily," says Vij.





Fruit Price per kg in Rs Origin Avocado 350-800 Central America Medjool dates 1,500-2,300 Morocco Black Mission figs 1,300-2,000 Spain Dragon fruit 300-500 Central America Mangosteen 600-800 Southeast Asia Kiwi 400-700 China, New Zealand, Italy, Chile Blueberries 1,200-1,500 North America Goji berries 1,800-2,300 Central, South America Passion fruit Dry fruits are best consumed as mid-morning or afternoon snacks. They provide a quick energy boost and help maintain blood sugar levels between meals. Balancing the intake of dry and fresh fruits throughout the day ensures sustained energy levels, supports recovery, and enhances overall nutritional intake. Tailoring the quantity and timing to individual needs and fitness goals will optimise the benefits of these exotic fruits.