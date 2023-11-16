Avoid mis-selling at banks, research before buying financial product

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has formed a task force to look into various aspects of the bancassurance channel, including mis-selling. Until IRDAI comes out with concrete measures to curb mis-selling, the onus remains on customers to avoid falling prey to mis-selling at banks.

Common forms of mis-selling Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Whenever a person is sold a product that they do not need, one that is not suitable for them or is downright detrimental to their financial interests, it amounts to mis-selling.

A common form of mis-selling happens when a person goes into a bank branch for a safe product, such as a fixed deposit (FD) or a Public Provident Fund (PPF). Instead, the relationship manager (RM) convinces the person to invest in an insurance-cum-investment plan, such as a unit-linked insurance plan (Ulip) or a traditional plan. “When a person invests in an insurance-cum-investment plan, especially one he does not need, he ends up paying an extra mortality charge, which reduces his returns,” says Deepesh Raghaw, a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) registered investment advisor. He adds that the impact on returns is especially high when these plans are sold to a senior citizen because the cost of insurance coverage is much higher for them.







ALSO READ: EV insurance: Ensure all-round protection for battery with add-on cover Another type of mis-selling happens when the investor is told that the plan is a single-premium plan. But in reality, it is a multi-premium plan. If the premium is very high (running into several lakh), the investor finds it impossible to pay the subsequent years' premiums. If they abandon the policy prematurely, they lose money.

Causes of mis-selling

The primary reason behind mis-selling is wrong incentives. “Incentives and commissions are the chief causes. Anything a banker sells is laced with conflict of interest,” says M Pattabiraman, associate professor, IIT Madras and founder, Freefincal.com.



The sales team is set steep targets. If they are unable to meet them, they risk losing their jobs. They then do not think about customer interests and become willing to mis-sell.

The commission structure is another key driver. The commissions are much higher in insurance-cum-investment plans than in a pure term plan.

Moreover, the commissions in insurance products are front-loaded. “In mutual funds the incentives are not front-loaded. The seller gets one per cent trail commission each year for as long as the investor stays invested. Hence, the seller's and the buyer’s interests are aligned. In an insurance product, the commission could be as high as 40 per cent in the first year, 25 per cent in the second year, 20 per cent in the third year, and so on. Once the seller has sold a policy, he is not bothered. Even if the product is discontinued, he has made his money,” says Raghaw.



Multi-premium policies are at times sold in the guise of single-premium policies because they pay higher commissions.

Insurance products are complicated, which means it is difficult for buyers to understand the exact return they will get. When customers are unable to understand things themselves, they rely on the seller’s word. That is where they get hoodwinked.

Insurance documents are long, which makes it difficult for laypersons to read and understand them. “Insurance products are very opaque. It can take weeks of research to understand even one product,” says Avinash Luthria, Sebi-registered investment advisor (RIA) and founder, Fiduciaries.

Also, once a customer has signed on the dotted line at the time of purchase, it becomes difficult to fight his case.



Do your research

Investment advisors suggest you should avoid investing through a bank. Take the help of a Sebi-registered investment advisor who charges you a fee for advice and does not receive a commission from the product he sells.

Customers also need to take the onus upon themselves to make well-informed choices. “A product is mis-sold only because it is mis-bought without adequate research,” says Pattabiraman.





ALSO READ: Domestic mutual funds load up Rs 1,000 cr on large private banks in October If you can't afford an investment advisor, spend a lot of time reading about a product and doing research on it before making a purchase decision. Read up product reviews published by reliable sources.



By and large, avoid insurance-cum-investment products. Instead, buy separate term plan and investment products. “One sales pitch to more knowledgeable clients is that due to health issues, they will not get term life insurance and will only get such insurance-cum-investment products,” says Luthria. Do not fall for it.

If you decide to buy a non-participating plan, find out the net yield on it. A knowledgeable person can calculate it.

Once you have received the policy document, go through it. If the policy is not what you thought you were purchasing, return it within the free look period.

If you have been mis-sold a product and the free-look period has passed, one option is to create a lot of noise on social media. The reputational risk this creates for the bank and the insurance company at times forces them to compromise. You may at least get your premiums back.



Prematurely exiting (surrendering) an insurance product like ULIP or a guaranteed income plan will result in a loss. “This loss is usually less than the loss of paying premiums for an unsuitable product, but most people refuse to see it that way. So, the popular option is waiting for the earliest opportunity to surrender (post five-year lock-in for a Ulip or two to three years in a guaranteed income plan,” says Pattabiraman.

Senior citizens: Avoid unnecessary bank visits

Do not visit your bank branch unless it is absolutely necessary. “Senior citizens tend to make regular trips to update their passbooks, which is when they fall prey,” says Pattabiraman.



Remember that the RM works not for you but for the bank. “Do not speak to them unless necessary and respond with a firm ‘no, thank you’ to all their offers,” adds Pattabiraman. If at all you buy a financial product from a bank, do your research beforehand. Do not ask the RM for his opinion on what to buy. Instead, stick to the product choice you have made.

Luthria suggests buying only essential products and services such as fixed deposits and remittances from a bank. “You cannot outsmart the bank RM, so it does not make sense to try to safely buy a product from him. Instead, educate yourself and buy the product directly from the insurance company or mutual fund house’s website,” he says.



Strategies against mis-selling at banks

• Avoid investing through a bank. Take the services of a Sebi-registered investment advisor who charges a fee for his advice and does not earn commission from product sales

• Make informed choices. Conduct thorough research before purchasing financial products to avoid being misled

• Separate insurance and Investment. Buy a term plan for your investment needs and mutual funds for your investment needs

• If you decide to buy a non-participating plan, find out the internal rate of return

• Review the policy document upon receipt and return it within the free look period if it is different from what you were told