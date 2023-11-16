Breathe easy: Here is how to get the apt air purifier for your home

Large parts of Northern India for weeks are choking on toxic air, coughing, wheezing and complaining. No wonder then that sales of air purifiers are rising in India, a country which last year had 14 of the 20 most polluted cities in the world.

"I feel super energetic as soon as I reach my office in Gurugram — the quality of poor air outside makes one so lethargic otherwise," says Ashwin Baruah, who works in a Gurugram-based e-commerce company that recently installed a YOGa Clean Air Solutions purifier at its premises. The purifier shows that the air quality index (AQI) is ‘good’ in Baruah’s office when it is 'hazardous' outside, according to pollution trackers. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



After battling the coronavirus pandemic, customers want air purifiers that can contain bacteria, viruses, and allergens besides cleaning the air. Products that meet these requirements are expensive and have features like HEPA filters, which have a particle retention rate of 99.95 per cent, and UV air purification, which reduces airborne pathogens and microorganisms.





ALSO READ: Pollution spikes in 9 of 11 state capitals post-Diwali, highest in Delhi “Several factors will fuel the growth of the air purifier market in India. The increasing incidence of allergies, including those caused by pollen, is driving the demand for portable air purifiers. The residential market holds half of the India air purifier demand and the growing middle class with a higher willingness to invest in air purification products, boosting online sales,” says Deepak Bansal, executive vice-president of Havells India, an electrical equipment company.



Some top selling air purifier brands include Daikin Industries, Dyson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Honeywell International Inc and Panasonic Corporation. There are others such as Whirlpool, Havells, Kent, IQ Air, Samsung and Xiaomi Corp.

The general difference between cheap and expensive air purifiers is the kinds of pollutants they can remove from the air, they room area they cover, and additional features.

“Amidst deteriorating air quality, purifiers have become a staple in most households. In the past 4-5 days, we've witnessed a 15-20 per cent increase in demand,” says Mahesh Gupta, chairman and managing director of Kent RO Systems, which makes air purifiers too.



"The best way to buy an air purifier begins with assessing your needs. Start by measuring the size of the room you want to purify, as this will determine the appropriate purifier size and capacity. Calculate the room's square footage and consider the Air Changes per Hour (ACH) you desire for efficient air purification. Look for purifiers with a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) that matches your room size and select one with a HEPA filter for effective allergen removal," he says.

Type-V purifiers – there are four other kinds – are a popular consumer choice now as they combine a clutch of technologies to eliminate clean air.



YOGa Clean Air purifiers have Clean Air Bubble technology that limits pollution exposure to within the safety parameters recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). It fuses traditional ventilation techniques with advancements in modern filtration. “Independently tested and verified by IIT Delhi, the system has proven its reliability in diverse settings, including residential and commercial spaces, gyms, yoga and fitness centres, schools, and hospitals,” says Rahul Sehrawat, head for IAQ, YOGa Clean Air.

Purifiers with the Y-CAB system serve as an integrated air cleaning and ventilation system for the entire house. Conventional air purifiers typically address areas of a few hundred square feet, but even the smallest Y-CAB purifier can cover a carpet area ranging from 1,500 to 2,000 square feet. This system is intentionally designed to operate continuously, consuming only 70-90 watts of power per hour. It is like a window facilitating the influx of fresh and clean air into the house around the clock. Trained technicians will need three hours to install a Y-CAB system purifier, which is not plug-and-play.







ALSO READ: What is a smog tower and do they work? How is India fighting air pollution? Priced at approximately Rs 1.5 lakh, the Y-CAB system includes an annual subscription that covers maintenance and guarantees air quality within WHO safe limits.

Should an air purifier be paired with a humidifier? “Air purifiers primarily clean the air by removing particles and pollutants, while humidifiers add moisture to the air. If you live in a dry climate or experience discomfort from dry air, a humidifier can be beneficial for your comfort and respiratory health. However, they serve different purposes, so it's not always necessary to pair them. Assess your indoor air quality and personal comfort requirements to decide if a combination of both is suitable,” says Kent’s Gupta.



A purifier is good as its filters (HEPA, activated carbon, UV.) and their efficiency. Next come features and specifications that include room coverage, CADR and noise levels. Look at a product’s ratings, customer reviews and reputation.

Your air purifier is battling a lot: particulate matter, known as PM2.5 – particles so small they can be ingested deep into the lungs – dust, pollen, and pet dander are pollutants.

"To ensure that your air purifier is operating at its best, it’s essential to replace the filters regularly. The replacement frequency will depend on the type of air purifier and its usage. Regular cleaning of the air purifier, including the filters and exterior, can help improve its efficiency and extend its lifespan. I change the filters twice a year," says Niyati Bhatt, a homemaker in Delhi.



HEPA filters should be replaced every 6-12 months, while activated carbon filters may need to be replaced more frequently, every 3-6 months. To avoid re-circulating pollutants, don’t keep an air purifier near cigarette smoke or cooking areas.

What is the best way to buy an air purifier? Bansal, of Havells India, says: “In the online marketplace, there are two major concerns regarding air purifiers. The first issue revolves around users finding the air purifiers they've purchased are not effective enough. The second concern is related to pricing. On one hand, if you purchase an air purifier with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) lower than what your space demands, it may not sufficiently purify the air. On the other hand, if you invest in an air purifier with a higher CADR than necessary, you might be overspending on a product that exceeds your requirements. Thus, it's important to choose an air purifier that precisely meets your needs by assisting you in calculating the required CADR for your room.”