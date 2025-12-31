Bank holiday on New Year day, 1 Jan: Heading to the bank in the first week of 2026? Before you step out, it’s worth checking the RBI’s bank holiday schedule for January. With New Year’s Day falling on Thursday, 1 January 2026, many customers are unsure whether banks will remain open or observe a holiday across states.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar notes that while banks in other states would operate regularly on New Year's Day, banks in a number of states will stay closed. Bank holidays in India are state-specific; not every state will have the same closure.

Is there a bank holiday on New Year day, January 1, 2026? Yes — but only in select states. According to the Negotiable Instruments Act, bank branches in some states will be closed on this day because it is both New Year's Day and the Gaan-Ngai celebration in these regions. It's crucial to remember that people in many Indian states will still be able to use branch services on January 1, 2026. ALSO READ: FD rates in Dec range from 5% to 8%: Check best offers across banks In states where New Year's Day is not designated as a bank holiday, banks will be open on January 1, 2026. To avoid disruption, customers are encouraged to check the RBI bank holiday January 2026 state-by-state list or confirm with their local branch. Those who are preparing cash withdrawals, check deposits, loan-related documentation, or KYC-related visits should pay particular attention to this.

Banks will be closed in these states on New Year's Day 2026 As per official notification, banks will stay shut on Thursday, January 1, 2026, in the Indian states of Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal and Meghalaya. Digital services, including UPI, online banking, mobile banking, and ATM services, would continue to operate normally even on the January 2026 bank holidays. Consumers can conduct uninterrupted internet transactions, bill payments, and financial transfers. ALSO READ: UGC NET exam date | CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2026 postponed; know full revised timetable However, during bank holidays, branch-dependent services, including cash deposits, passbook updates, cheque clearance, and documentation-related services, could be delayed.