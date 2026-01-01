Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
January 2026 bank holidays: Check state-wise closures in India this month

January 2026 bank holidays: Check state-wise closures in India this month

January 2025 holiday calendar, which includes a list of bank and national holidays, is now available. For final confirmation, it is recommended to cross-check with institutional and state calendars

Sonika Nitin Nimje
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

January 2026 bank holidays List: If you’re planning a bank visit in January, it helps to be prepared. While the holiday list for the month isn’t overwhelmingly long, several days throughout January will see banks closed — whether due to national observances, weekly shutdowns, or regional celebrations.
 
Beyond regular Sundays and scheduled second and fourth Saturdays, some state-specific holidays will affect banking hours. To help you stay organised, here’s a clear breakdown of all the bank holidays in India for January 2026, including nationwide closures, weekly off days and local observances that may impact your branch.

National bank holidays in January 2026

·        Republic Day - Monday, January 26
   
In January, there is just one nationwide holiday. On Republic Day, banks throughout India will be closed. January 1st, a Thursday, is New Year's Day. The day is observed as a holiday in a few states, but not nationally. It is recommended that customers review state-level alerts and check with their respective banks. 

Weekly bank closures in January 2026

Additionally, the regular banking timetable is applicable. All states are subject to these dates; there are no exceptions.
 
·        All Sundays: January 4, 11, 18, 25
 
·        Second Saturday: January 10
 
·        Fourth Saturday: January 24. 

Regional and state-specific bank holidays in Jan 2026

There are several more holidays in January, but the location of the banks will determine whether they remain closed. Not all of India celebrates these holidays. They are only applicable in areas that state authorities have formally announced.
 
·        Wednesday, January 14: Makar Sankranti / Pongal / Lohri / Magh Bihu- Observed across many states under many names.
 
·        Thursday, January 15: Thiruvalluvar Day- Tamil Nadu.
 
·        Friday, January 16: Uzhavar Thirunal- Marked in Tamil Nadu and parts of Assam.
 
·        Friday, January 23: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti- West Bengal.

Digital services on January bank holidays 2026

Services for digital banking are accessible all month long. Branch holidays have no effect on ATMs, UPI, mobile banking apps, or online banking websites. Even on closed days, transactions, bill payments, and transfers proceed as normal. Check the local holiday list before visiting a bank, particularly on January 14, 15, 16, and 23.

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 12:49 PM IST

