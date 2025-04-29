Bank holidays in May 2025: 12-day state-wise schedule and key dates

As May approaches, it’s important to plan ahead if you have major banking tasks lined up. In May 2025, banks across India will remain closed for a total of 12 days, including national holidays, regional observances, and the usual weekend breaks. The list also includes Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays.

According to the RBI's holiday schedule under the Negotiable Instruments Act , banks remain shut for several days based on local festivals and state-specific events. Additionally, the scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays, as per the RBI.

Bank holidays in May 2025

Here is the state-wise list of bank holidays in May 2025:

May 1 (Thursday): May Day (Labour Day) / Maharashtra Day - On this day, banks to remain closed in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram.

May 9 (Friday): Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti - Banks will remain closed in Kolkata on May 9 due to Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti.

May 12 (Monday): Buddha Poornima - Banks will observe holidays in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.

May 16 (Friday): State Day - Gangtok will observe a bank holiday on account of its State Day.

May 26 (Monday): Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam - On the occasion of Kazi Nazrul Islam's birthday, banks will remain closed in Agartala.

May 29 (Thursday): Maharana Pratap Jayanti - Banks will remain closed in Shimla on May 29 due to Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Additionally, regular weekly holidays include all Sundays (May 4, 11, 18, and 25) and the second and fourth Saturdays (May 10 and 24).

Stock market holiday on May 1

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will also remain closed on May 1 in observance of Maharashtra Day, since both exchanges are headquartered in Mumbai.

Will online transactions work during bank holidays?

Although banks will remain shut for 12 days in May, digital banking options such as UPI, IMPS, online banking, and mobile apps will provide continuous access to banking services like money transfers, bill payments, and others. All the customers are advised to schedule their bank visits in advance to minimise last-minute rushes or confusion.