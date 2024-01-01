Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Bank locker agreements to car prices: Key money changes from January 2024

Bank locker agreements to car prices: Key money changes from January 2024

Here are a few new regulations which come into effect from January 1, 2024

BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 8:54 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Some key financial changes will take effect this month. Here are a few

Higher interest rates on small savings schemes: 

There has been a 20 basis points increase in the interest rate for both Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme (SSAS) and the three-year time deposit. The Sukanya Samridhi Account Scheme (SSAS) interest rate for the March quarter has been raised by 20 basis points to 8.20 per cent. In addition, the interest rate on a 3-year time deposit has gone up by 10 basis points to 7.10 percent for the quarter beginning on January 1, 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Bank locker agreements 
Those with bank lockers had to sign the revised bank locker agreement by December 31, failing which, starting from the very next day, their lockers would be frozen.


Inactive UPI accounts to shut 

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) had asked payment apps and banks to deactivate the UPI IDs and numbers that have not been active for more than one year. Every bank and third-party app had to comply by 31st December, 2023. Secondly, the NPCI is working to put into action the ‘UPI Tap and Pay’ feature across digital payment providers. The feature will be made available to UPI users by January 31, 2024. 


Paperless KYC for SIM card

The existing process of paper-based Know Your Customer (KYC) process will be replaced by paperless KYC from January 1, 2024. Rules for new mobile connections, however, remain unchanged. In a notification, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) requested that telecom providers gradually stop requiring physical client verification before providing SIM cards to consumers. As a result, the Know Your Customer (KYC) verification will soon be entirely digital. After that, the clients will just need to provide a photo ID to complete the digital verification process.

Income Tax Returns Deadline 

December 31 was the deadline for both belated and revised ITRs (July 31 was the deadline for regular ITRs). Taxpayers filing belated returns must pay a maximum penalty of Rs 5000, but the process is free of cost for those submitting revised ones.

Simplified documents for insurance 
 
Insurance regulator Irdai has asked insurers to release revised customer information sheets (CIS) for health insurance policyholders with effect from January 1, 2024 to make sure that the clients are aware of the main points of the policy in an easy-to-understand manner.

Car prices to increase 

Top automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors Audi India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai cars India and MG Motors are hiking prices of their four-wheelers from January 2024. The price hikes vary from 2 to 3 per cent mostly.

Also Read

56% to shut bank lockers due to rising rentals, KYC requirement: Survey

Bank locker agreement renewal deadline on Dec 31: What you need to do

India extends UPI services to France, first in Europe after Singapore

Bank's liability for locker content is limited, so buy insurance coverage

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

Prioritise life coverage, financial aims when delving into ULIP investments

In charts: Why ICICI Direct sees Nifty hitting 25000 in 2024

Hyderabad pips NCR as India's second-costliest city, Ahmedabad most reasonable

Enter 2024 with low return expectations from market, warns Kotak Securities

Delaying residential property purchase will only increase acquisition cost

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :January-December

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story