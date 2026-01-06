Banks, HFCs offer home loans rates between 7-12.6% in January 2026

Home loan interest rates remain largely stable at the start of 2026, offering some relief to prospective homebuyers and existing borrowers considering a balance transfer. Across public sector banks, private lenders and housing finance companies (HFCs), rates currently start from a little over 7 per cent, though the final rate continues to depend heavily on borrower profile, loan size and credit score.

According to data compiled by Paisabazaar, public sector banks continue to offer some of the lowest starting rates in the market, particularly for salaried borrowers with strong credit histories.

Public sector banks: Starting rates close to 7 per cent

Among state-owned lenders, the lowest advertised rates start at around 7.10 per cent. State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, is offering home loans in the range of 7.25–8.70 per cent across all ticket sizes. Bank of Baroda has marginally lower starting rates at 7.20 per cent, though rates can go up to 9.25 per cent for larger loans.

Other lenders such as Union Bank of India, Indian Bank and UCO Bank are offering loans starting from 7.15 per cent. Bank of Maharashtra and Central Bank of India have starting rates of 7.10 per cent, while Punjab and Sind Bank remains at the higher end, with rates going up to 10.70 per cent. Several public sector banks are also offering small interest concessions for specific borrower categories, including women borrowers, salaried customers maintaining salary accounts, or those opting for loan takeover. Private banks: Wider range, higher ceilings Private sector banks continue to price loans higher than their public sector counterparts, especially at the upper end. ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are offering home loans starting at 7.65 per cent and 7.70 per cent, respectively. HDFC Bank’s rates start from 7.90 per cent.

However, some private lenders show a much wider spread. Axis Bank’s rates range from 8.35 per cent to as high as 11.90 per cent, while Bandhan Bank’s rates go up to 12.58 per cent, depending on borrower risk and loan size. Housing finance companies: Competitive entry rates Among HFCs, LIC Housing Finance and Bajaj Housing Finance are offering loans starting from 7.15 per cent, comparable with leading public sector banks. ICICI Home Finance follows closely at 7.50 per cent. Others such as Tata Capital, Aditya Birla Capital and Godrej Housing Finance have starting rates of around 7.75 per cent. At the higher end, SMFG India Home Finance is offering loans from 10 per cent onwards.