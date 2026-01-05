Senior citizen FD rates in January 2026 up to 8.10%: Bank-wise list

For senior citizens, fixed deposits provide both steady income and capital protection, but they should compare rates carefully before locking in their deposits to get maximum benefits.

As of January 2026, senior citizen fixed deposit (FD) interest rates across banks range broadly between 5 per cent and 8.10 per cent, depending on the bank and deposit tenure, according to data compiled by BankBazaar.

Interest rates vary significantly across small finance banks (SFB), private sector banks, public sector banks, and foreign banks.

Senior citizen FD rates SFBs

Small finance banks continue to offer relatively higher FD rates for senior citizens compared with other banks. According to BankBazaar data, several small finance banks are offering rates close to 8 per cent on specific tenures.

For example, ESAF Small Finance Bank offers up to 8.10 per cent on a 444-day deposit, while Jana Small Finance Bank, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offer rates of around 8 per cent on medium- to long-term deposits. On one-year deposits, senior citizen rates at small finance banks typically range between 7.45 per cent and 7.75 per cent. FD rates of Private sector banks Private sector banks are offering senior citizen FD rates largely between 6.75 per cent and 7.75 per cent, depending on tenure. Banks such as YES Bank, RBL Bank, IDFC First Bank, and IndusInd Bank are offering rates at the higher end of this range for longer tenures.

Larger private banks, including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank, are offering comparatively lower rates, generally between 6.75 per cent and 7.20 per cent across one- to five-year tenures, according to BankBazaar. FD rates of public sector banks Public sector banks continue to offer lower, but relatively stable FD rates for senior citizens. Most PSU banks are offering rates between 6.4 per cent and 7.1 per cent. State Bank of India offers up to 7.05 per cent on longer tenures, while Bank of Baroda and Bank of India offer around 7.0–7.2 per cent on select special tenure deposits. Some PSU banks also provide additional interest benefits for super senior citizens, usually those aged 80 years and above.