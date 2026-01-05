Home loan mistakes: Don't equate eligibility with repayment capacity

Job changes, income disruptions and rising interest rates can strain cash flows. While lenders usually extend tenure when rates rise, EMIs may also increase in extreme situations. Family commitments, existing liabilities, inflation-driven increases in household expenses, and the need to save for other life goals further stretch budgets.

Another blind spot is underestimating non-EMI costs. Buyers often focus on monthly repayments and overlook stamp duty (typically 5–7 per cent), registration fees, brokerage and processing charges at the time of purchase, and maintenance, insurance and property taxes later. Many of these expenses are not covered by the loan and must be funded upfront or over time.